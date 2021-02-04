Mock draft watch: Lions pass on QB for WR in NFL.com’s latest projection

The latest mock draft offering from NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein reinforces the position that the team will give newly-acquired Jared Goff every chance to prove himself as the team’s long-term solution at quarterback. It also addresses the team’s dire need at wide receiver.

Zierlein projects the Lions to take LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase with the No. 7 overall pick. Chase sat out the 2020 season after rewriting the SEC record books in LSU’s magical national title run in 2019.

The Lions could go in a number of directions here, including cornerback or linebacker, but with almost an entire receiving corps set to hit free agency, Chase could serve as a splashy WR1 for their new QB.

It’s an interesting choice with just two QBs — Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson — projected to be off the board when the Lions pick. Also off the board are WR DeVonta Smith, CB Patrick Surtain, TE Kyle Pitts and LB Micah Parsons. The top OT, Penei Sewell, is typically off the board before the Lions pick, as is QB Justin Fields. In this scenario, the Lions pass on both.