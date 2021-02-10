Mock Draft Watch: Latest NBC projection sees Browns go EDGE in 1st round

Mock Draft season continues with an interesting selection in the newest NBC mock draft from Dalton Johnson and Josh Schrock. It has been a common theme for these mocks to have the Cleveland Browns adding defensive ends, but this is the first where Jaelan Phillips from Mami lands at No. 26 overall.

In this scenario DEs Kwity Paye, Azeez Ojulari & Gregory Rousseau are already off the board. Dalton Johnson had the following to add about Phillips to Cleveland:

“Phillips could take some time but putting him across the line from Myles Garrett is a perfect pairing for him. He was a top high school recruit and returned to football for Miami after medically retiring while at UCLA. In his only season at Miami, he had eight sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss and three passes defensed. Phillips has all the tools. The Browns are for real, and this could be a great get late in the first round.”

Jaelan Phillips (15) length is a bit of a blessing and a curse, but he's very intriguing. + Good burst

+ Comfortable in space

+ Wins inside and bending the edge + games

+ Very good run defender both at POA & in pursuit

+ Variety of rush moves including rip, long arm, bull, spin pic.twitter.com/2p3xC0Bjb8 — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) February 9, 2021

Other DE Options:

Joseph Ossai, Texas, 6-4, 255 pounds:

Ossai has led the Longhorns in sacks the last two seasons with five each and always seems to be around the ball as evidenced by his 54 tackles. He also forced an impressive three fumbles this past season. He went six picks later in the NBC mock.

Joseph Ossai plays football the way a state championship backup linebacker from 86' believes everyone should play football. This dude never stops. — Dalton Miller (@DaltonBMiller) February 8, 2021

Later Round DE Options:

Quincy Roche, Miami, 6-4, 235 pounds:

Phillips’ teammate, Roche was actually ranked higher on most people’s boards coming into the season as the Temple grad transfer had some phenomenal tape, but Phillips overshadowed him just a slight bit. Roche is a tad undersized, but has been extremely productive throughout his collegiate career including last season being second on the team in sacks (4.5) and tackles for loss (14.5).

Highest career pass-rushing grade in the 2021 Draft class: 1. Quincy Roche, Miami FL – 93.0

2. Jordan Smith, UAB – 93.0

3. Christian Barmore, Bama – 92.2 pic.twitter.com/HckGskkecZ — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 2, 2021

Patrick Jones II, Pittsburgh, 6-5, 260 pounds:

Jones has been named All-ACC the last two seasons and for good reason as he was the leader of one of the more dangerous defensive lines in the ACC. Jones consistently finds a way to disrupt offenses in the backfield as evidenced by his 12.5 tackles for loss. He is an extremely productive and impressive pass rusher as evidenced by his five quarterback hurries and team leading nine sacks.