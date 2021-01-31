Mock draft watch: Latest from CBS sees Browns adding versatile defensive help

We have been blessed with an updated mock draft from CBS Sports with expert Ryan Wilson mocking a Notre Dame tweener to the second level of the Browns defense.

Wilson believes both Micah Parsons and Azeez Ojulari will be off the board once the Cleveland Browns are up, but slots Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to the pick at 26 and states the following:

“Owusu-Koramoah is listed as a linebacker but you can find him all over the field — and he may eventually end up at safety at the next level. He can come off the edge and has the athleticism, speed and change of direction to be an asset in coverage.”

Also: two linebackers in college last year played 100 or more snaps at slot cornerback and carry firm #NFLDraft draftable grades: Jeremiah Owusu Koramoah of Notre Dame Jabril Cox of LSU/North Dakota State — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) January 27, 2021

Other OLB Options:

Zaven Collins, Tulsa, 6-4, 260 pounds:

Collins is still on the board in Wilson’s hypothetical and goes two picks later to New Orleans, but he would also be a fantastic fit in Cleveland. Wilson mentions his four sacks and four interceptions on the COVID shortened season that show his dominance as both an effective pass rusher and in coverage.

#Dynasty SZN continues with another look at an incoming #IDP in this year’s draft. Heading over to the Group of Five for… Tulsa LB, Zaven Collins#FFIDP – @PFF Big Board rank: 31

– 2020 Chuck Bednarik Award winner (Nation’s best defender)

– #1 overall graded LB in 2020 (91.1) pic.twitter.com/niVC7x8Ajv — Jon Macri (@PFF_Macri) January 29, 2021

Later Round OLB Options:

Garret Wallow, TCU, 6-2, 230 pounds:

Wallow was supposed to play at the Senior Bowl, but was forced to sit the week out due to a positive COVID-19 test. Despite not being able to shine in Mobile, Wallow is viewed as a mid round prospect who has had an insanely productive college career as evidenced by the fact that he led the Big 12 in tackles in 2019 and was second in the conference in 2020.

Antjuan Simmons, Michigan St., 6-0, 216 pounds:

Like Wallow, Simmons has had some terrible all-star game luck as he received invites to both the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and the East-West Shrine Bowl and both have been cancelled. Simmons is a violent hitter with ability to hang in coverage and provide a solid pass rush. Simmons also shows no fear against the run. The Spartans move Simmons around their entire defense and he has proven to have a very high football IQ.

Antjuan Simmons (Michigan State, LB) is a lot of fun. Versatile and athletic dude who's really comfortable in coverage. pic.twitter.com/5MsdQsgczI — Carter Donnick (@CDonnick3) July 3, 2020

