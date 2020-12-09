Mock draft watch: Kiper and McShay go different ways on the Lions pick

The celebrated draftnik duo of Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay of ESPN offered up a dual mock draft of the top 10 picks for the 2021 NFL Draft. And the pair went in decidedly different directions with the Detroit Lions pick.

The Lions are currently sitting at No. 9 overall despite being just one game out of the final Wild Card spot in the NFC. Players the two both had gone before the Lions pick during the broadcast portion of the mock and not the written one, to give a perspective of the player pool that is already drained:

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

Ohio State QB Justin Fields

Oregon OT Penei Sewell

Penn State LB Micah Parsons

LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase

Alabama WR DeVonta Smith

Florida TE Kyle Pitts

Kiper was adamant the Lions need a wide receiver and offered up a trio of Chase, Smith and his teammate Jaylen Waddle. With Chase already off the board and Smith also off McShay’s board, the choice would be Waddle. Kiper also mentioned Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman, a playmaking wideout.

McShay opted for Zach Wilson, the fast-rising quarterback from BYU.

“Let’s get the Lions their quarterback of the future to build around under a new coach and GM. Wilson is special,” McShay concluded.

In the published piece, this was the consensus pick. It’s worth noting that Kiper insisted he rates North Dakota State QB Trey Lance higher than Wilson.