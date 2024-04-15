Mock draft watch: Interesting 3-round projections for the Lions from ESPN

The latest mock draft from longtime ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. is an interesting one for the Detroit Lions. The three-round projections feature Kiper and fellow analyst Field Yates alternating picks across the rounds, with Kiper handling the odd-numbered picks and Yates handling the even ones.

With the Lions holding picks No. 29, 61 and 73, that means Kiper made all three projections for Detroit.

First round: Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri. This is becoming a popular projection for the Lions’ top pick, and his positional versatility to play either DE or DT aligns with how the Lions have built the defense. Kiper notes that in his explanation,

He is a bit of a tweener, and he might be better as a 3-technique tackle. He could play some snaps at end in Detroit.

Among the typical Lions candidates passed on here to select Robinson:

Kool-Aid McKinstry

Jackson Powers-Johnson

Johnny Newton

Ennis Rakestraw

In the second round, Kiper hits the Detroit secondary with Georgia safety Javon Bullard. Kiper notes that Bullard is his top-ranked safety and is quite bullish on the idea of pairing him with Brian Branch in the secondary. Good pick, one that Lions fans should probably like more than what the initial reaction of drafting a safety instead of a cornerback would likely garner.

The third-rounder is a bit of a headscratcher. Pittsburgh WR Bub Means is a decent enough prospect, but this is several rounds higher than Means typically projects. He’s No. 237 on the NFL Mock Draft Database, which averages the draft slot across a multitude of contemporary mocks. Kiper also notes how good Means was on contested catches, but that ignores the fact Lions QB Jared Goff tends to not attempt those sorts of throws.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire