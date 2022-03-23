Mock draft watch: What happens if Malik Willis goes No. 1 overall?

In the wake of his wildly celebrated pro day, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis is the current belle of the ball of the 2022 NFL draft. In celebration of the hoopla, Draft Wire released a quick projection that answers the question, “What if Malik Willis goes No. 1 overall?”

The mock draft involves the Atlanta Falcons trading up over the Detroit Lions at No. 2 overall to land the No. 1 spot and take Willis. That leaves Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson for the Lions at 2. As editor Luke Easterling explains,

The Lions would probably love to see someone leap ahead of them for Willis, so don’t be surprised if you start seeing rumors and reports than they’re interested in picking him here. While Willis sure to have some fans within the organization, I’m betting the Lions would love this scenario, landing a stud defender in Hutchinson, bolstering the rest of the roster this year before looking for a franchise quarterback in next year’s draft.

With the No. 32 overall pick, this projection sends North Dakota State wideout Christian Watson to Detroit. Ole Miss QB Matt Corral came off the board one spot earlier to the Seahawks in a complicated trade scenario.

