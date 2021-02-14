Mock Draft Watch: ESPN’s latest adds versatile LB help to the Browns

Another mock draft was released and this time by one of the more well-known pundits from ESPN. The great and wise Todd McShay projects the Cleveland Browns selecting some defensive help in the second level with Zaven Collins from Tulsa.

In this scenario, Micah Parsons, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Azeez Ojulari are already off the board. McShay makes a strong case for Collins. McShay’s explanation,

“I mocked Collins to the Browns a month ago as well, and nothing has changed for a team certainly ready to contend for a Super Bowl. Myles Garrett can’t be the only effective pass-rusher on this roster, and after hovering in the middle of the league in sacks for the past few years (34, 37, 38 and 39 sacks in the past four seasons), Cleveland needs to make the jump with its edge rush to truly challenge in the AFC. Collins — who would be Tulsa’s second first-rounder in the common draft era — has versatility and burst.”

Most valuable LBs in the 2021 Draft class (PFF Wins Above Average):

1. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, ND

2. Zaven Collins, Tulsa

3. Rashad Byrd, GA Southern pic.twitter.com/iS985Zy95q — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 6, 2021

Other OLB Options:

Micah Parsons, Penn St., 6-3, 244 pounds:

Parsons was taken at 15 in this scenario and has failed to make it to Cleveland in any mock that I have seen so far, but it isn’t impossible and he would be a great fit. The Browns are close to being a major threat in this league and adding an elite three-down backer with his type of rare athleticism and top-notch instincts may take this defense to the next level. He is a rare prospect that checks practically every box and despite his perceived low positional value, Cleveland would be foolish to not have interest.

Micah Parsons didn't play last season and is still LB1 pic.twitter.com/VTOX7JZAkj — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 10, 2021

Nick Bolton, Missouri, 6-0, 232 pounds:

Bolton has been a star for the Tigers since taking over the starting gig due to an injury to the previous starter in 2019. He has dominated the SEC the past two seasons as evidenced by his team-leading 95 tackles and eight of those tackles were for a loss. Bolton also added five pass deflections this past season and has shown that he is great in coverage. He is a classic off-ball linebacker than can play in the middle or on the outside.

I get it, your guy is faster. I know that this other guy has someone stronger, but my guy will be the one making the tackle. My guy is Nick Bolton. pic.twitter.com/Xf005IJQt1 — mike crum (@cdpiglet) February 13, 2021

Later Round OLB Options:

Tavante Beckett, Marshall, 5-10, 209 pounds:

The Virginia Tech transfer has been a wrecking ball at Marshall and has led the Herd in tackles the last two seasons including an impressive 90 in COVID shortened 2020. He was a C-USA Defensive Player of the Year candidate in 2019 and took home the award in 2020. Beckett isn’t going to be selected early due to his size, but he plays much larger than his listed measurements and can be an interesting chess piece for Joe Woods.

Tavante Beckett just sent this man back to Tennessee pic.twitter.com/Xc6mX8eZ5C — Barstool Marshall (@BarstoolMU) November 14, 2020

Jordan Smith, UAB, 6-7, 250 pounds:

Smith was a straight-up star at UAB and that star potential has a real possibility of translating to the next level. He was an absolute monster in the backfield as evidenced by his team-leading nine tackles for loss last season and was dominant as a pass rusher leading the Blazers with 4.5 sacks. Almost the exact opposite of Beckett, Smith is a lengthy edge rusher with the athleticism to develop into a key contributor.