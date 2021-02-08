Mock draft watch: Draft Wire’s 2-rounder restocks the Lions passing game

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers capturing the Super Bowl LV title, the order for the first 96 picks of the 2021 NFL draft is set. The Lions will pick at No. 7 in the first round, barring any extra trades.

The first post-Super Bowl mock draft from our friends at Draft Wire sees the Lions exploring the developmental quarterback route with the first-round selection. North Dakota State QB Trey Lance is one of the greenest prospects in a long time. He started for just one year for the Bison and threw under 250 passes at the FCS level.

But he’s also one of the more promising young QBs in terms of physical and athletic potential. He can throw with accuracy, velocity and on the move, plus he’s a gifted runner when asked to tote the rock. Nearly every talent evaluator acknowledges Lance needs at least one year before he’s NFL-ready, a luxury the Lions can afford by having Jared Goff in the den already.

In the second round, Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling tackles the massive hole at wide receiver. LSU wideout Terrace Marshall gets the nod to the Lions. He’s a ready-made replacement for free agent Kenny Golladay, a big-bodied receiver capable of making contested catches. He’s got faster feet and better burst off the line than Golladay, however.