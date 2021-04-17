Mock draft watch: Draft Wire’s 2-rounder loads up the Browns defense

The latest mock draft update from our friends at Draft Wire is out, and it’s a journey through the first two rounds of the 2021 NFL draft. Editor Luke Easterling chose a couple of high-end defensive prospects to bolster the Cleveland Browns.

The first-rounder is a familiar name in Zaven Collins. The Tulsa linebacker has been the player most frequently attached to the Browns in mock drafts this offseason. Collins can play off-ball, thrives in coverage and can also step up and align as a pass-rushing EDGE.

Joe Tryon from Washington is one of the more intriguing pass rushers in the class. He gets the nod in the second round. Tryon opted out in 2020 after showing good length, burst and finishing ability for the Huskies in 2019.