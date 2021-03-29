Mock draft watch: Browns load up on Big Ten defenders in Draft Wire’s latest 2-rounder

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
A pair of trades on Friday rocked the top 10 of the 2021 NFL draft. How did those moves impact the Cleveland Browns down near the bottom of the first round?

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling took a stab with his first set of post-trade projections. In two rounds of picks, quite a few things changed near the top, but the Browns still landed in the solid range to shore up the thin spots on defense. And they did so with a pair of Big Ten defenders.

First up at No. 26 is Penn State EDGE Jayson Oweh, followed by Ohio State LB Barrett Browning in the second round.

Oweh is an athletic marvel, something he proved at Penn State’s recent pro day, but he didn’t record a single sack in college and is still learning how to play football. Browning is one of the more diversely skilled off-ball LBs in a deep class at that position.

