Mock draft watch: Breaking down Todd McShay’s 1st projection for the Lions

The first mock draft of the 2022 NFL draft cycle from ESPN’s Todd McShay is fresh off the presses. McShay is one of the grizzled draftnik veterans and it’s always interesting to see his projections.

For the Detroit Lions, the first pick is right in line with most other contemporary projections for the No. 1 overall pick. It’s Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson.

McShay explains why the Lions go after the defensive superstar at No. 1 instead of addressing the passing game issues,

The Lions are a one-win team for a reason and have holes all over the place. The biggest concern long term, of course, falls at quarterback — Jared Goff joins four rookies at the bottom of Total QBR this season — but there isn’t one in this class worthy of the top pick. And you aren’t taking a receiver or cornerback here, also glaring issues. Detroit has another pick later on Day 1 to address one of those problems.

Quarterback comes next. With the pick acquired from the Los Angeles Rams, projected at No. 25 overall, McShay tabs North Carolina QB Sam Howell to Detroit. Howell is the fifth QB off the board in the mock, but none come earlier than No. 12 overall (Pitt’s Kenny Pickett to the Steelers). Right after Howell’s selection, McShay predicts a run on prominent wide receivers, another spot where the Lions need a dramatic upgrade.

