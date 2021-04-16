Mock draft watch: Breaking down the Browns haul in The Athletic’s 7-rounder

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

One of the most respected and veteran NFL draft analysts, Dane Brugler of The Athletic, released his 7-round mock for all the picks in the 2021 NFL draft. Brugler’s projections for the Cleveland Browns and their cadre of picks offer some interesting players.

The first-round choice at No. 26 is Northwestern CB Greg Newsome, who has been a familiar fixture in Browns mock drafts. Newsome has some durability concerns but he’s an excellent cover corner who could start right away on the outside.

The next two picks go on defense as well, with Houston EDGE Payton Turner and North Carolina State DT Alim McNeil. Both are impressive talents who would represent solid value where the Browns take them in the second and third rounds, respectively. Turner makes a lot of sense as a pass rushing threat who can develop more on his own pace now that the Browns have added free agent veteran Jadeveon Clowney.

The remaining picks are all players who would compete to make the final roster. That’s more a reflection on the strength of the Browns current depth chart than anything negative about the players listed. Of note, Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz in the fourth round would be a direct competitor for last year’s rookie, Donovan Peoples-Jones, as the field-stretching outside vertical wideout.

McGrone and Forrest are prospects who could benefit from a year of practice and development before being thrust onto the field. Borom would join a crowd of reserve interior offensive linemen, while Hobbs is a smart seventh-round value as a speedy cornerback who is oddly proficient at tackling.

List

Browns full mock draft v4.0: The 'trade out of the 1st' scenario

Recommended Stories

  • Notre Dame Mock Draft Buzz: Eight Irish Players In Full Seven-Rounder

    Looking to see where former Irish players in this year’s NFL Draft class are projected to go? Tracking the latest here.

  • Mel Kiper Jr. breaks down Alabama players ahead of NFL draft

    Mel Kiper Jr. discusses Mac Jones' intelligence, plus Christian Barmore, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle and Najee Harris.

  • Browns now have 10 first-round draft picks on the roster

    With Jadeveon Clowney, a 2014 first-round pick, reportedly joining the Browns, the city that will host the 2021 draft now has 10 first-round picks on the roster. The other nine first-round picks on the Cleveland roster include receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (2014), tackle Jack Conklin (2016), defensive end Myles Garrett (2017), quarterback Baker Mayfield (2018), [more]

  • “Tri-exclusive” sports book deal underscores the power of gambling on pro football

    When watching an NFL game, you never see a commercial touting Bud Light, Coors Light, and Michelob Ultra as the official light beers of the NFL. Whether it’s beer, car, soda, pizza, candy bar, or whatever else the league plausibly (or not) can slap the “official” label on, there’s only one. That’s the benefit of [more]

  • NFL Draft 2021: ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. goes through Eagles’ scenarios

    The Eagles will have plenty of draft options in a couple weeks. Mel Kiper Jr. takes a look at some. By Dave Zangaro

  • Where is Ohio State in ESPN’s newly released Football Power Index for 2021?

    ESPN released its latest Football Power Index and fans will be surprise to see where the Buckeyes landed. According to ESPN, Ohio State checks in ar No. 5 on the FPI. Alabama was ranked No. 1 and Oklahoma was No. 2

  • Every Bills draft pick in Sean McDermott, Brandon Beane era

    Every Buffalo Bills draft pick made by Buffalo Bills since 2017 when Brandon Beane, Sean McDermott were hired.

  • Sean McVay on loaded NFC West: ‘It’s a pool I wouldn’t mind not being in’

    While most view the NFC West as a fun division because of the competition, Sean McVay doesn't see it that way.

  • Instant reaction to the Browns signing DE Jadeveon Clowney

    Instant reaction to the Browns signing DE Jadeveon Clowney

  • Mike Vrabel unsure if Titans will skip voluntary offseason workouts

    So far, players from eight teams have decided to skip voluntary workouts.

  • Daigle's 2021 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

    John Daigle unveils his first mock draft ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Alabama's Najee Harris tops our RB rankings

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft continues with No. 20 overall — the Crimson Tide's punishing back with some surprising wiggle.

  • Sam Darnold deal: More details on trade between Panthers, Jets

    Apparently, Carolina felt it was important to hang on to their first three picks in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Packers mock draft: Trade up in the first round edition

    Envisioning a seven-round Packers mock draft after a hypothetical trade up the draft board in the first round.

  • Pete Rose Swears Off Betting on Baseball as Gambling Millions Roll In

    Pete Rose just turned 80 years old on Wednesday, and he’s reconciled to his lot. Suspended from Major League Baseball since 1989 for betting on baseball games while managing the Cincinnati Reds, Rose doesn’t believe he’s ever getting back in. At his age, time isn’t on his side. In an exclusive interview with Sportico on […]

  • Braves Star Ronald Acuña Jr. Throws Baseball Right Into Fan's Beer Cup

    The outfielder was already having a great season before making some bros very happy with his MVP beer pong shot.

  • Available free agents who could help Bengals leading up to NFL draft

    Here are some free agents the Cincinnati Bengals should still pursue.

  • IBM to Announce Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    International Business Machines' (IBM) first-quarter results are likely to gain from adoption of hybrid cloud, AI and blockchain solutions. Stiff competition in cloud space is a headwind.

  • Kelly Ripa in Swimsuit Throwback Reminds Us She's Fearless

    Kelly Ripa joined in on this week's "Throwback Thursday" on social media, sharing a photo of herself rocking a swimsuit in 2018, under the darkest of dark clouds. "#tbt 2018 – ignores approaching storm #bahamas," she captioned the photo, tagging her husband, Riverdale actor Mark Consuelos (@instasuelos). ("Of course you did. You are a storm yourself," joked Dondré T. Whitfield in the comments.) While a lot has changed in the last three years, the 50-year-old host of Live with Kelly and Ryan still looks just as amazing as she did in the photo taken in the tropics. So how does she manage to remain one of the fittest females on television? Here are 5 of the workout and diet secrets she's told others, and the photos that prove they work. 1 Her Diet Is Mostly Plant-Based @kellyripa / InstagramRipa claims that the alkaline diet—about balancing the pH levels in your body—"changed her life," but she isn't exactly strict with it. "I like to drink coffee. I occasionally will have fish. The alkaline diet is primarily a vegan diet, but I like cream in my coffee," Ripa told People. "So I don't adhere to it strictly, but when I do a cleanse, it will be seven days, and then I go back to my normal life. But my normal life is not that different than the alkaline cleanse." During an interview with Good Housekeeping she revealed that she eats "a ton of vegetables" at dinner paired with a salad, soup, or a light piece of fish. "I try not to have too much cheese or too many high-fat foods, even though I love them," she added. "I would love nothing more than to have pizza and french fries every day, but I try to limit those treats to once a week." 2 She Eats a Late Breakfast Getty ImagesRipa told Bon Appétit that she puts off her first meal of the day until after work. "I never eat breakfast until after the show. I can't seem to focus my mind if my stomach is digesting," she said. "At the host chat desk, I'll have a triple shot skim latte… I find that if I eat beforehand, I'm just making digesting sounds." 3 She Stays Away From Alcohol In January 2020, Ripa revealed during an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan that she quit drinking in 2017. "They're saying that Americans bought less wine last year. It's the first drop in a quarter of a century. Now, I believe this is because I quit drinking, that I caused this dip. I have influenced the market," she joked. 4 She Works Out Every Day Getty ImagesRipa refuses to skip a workout. "I work out seven days a week," she told In the Know. "And I try to workout an hour and a half a day, no matter what — whether I'm working or not. If I'm working, maybe I'll start it a little bit later or a little bit earlier, depending on what day of the week it is. But I am very religious about my fitness." 5 She Does the AKT Method @theannakaiser / InstagramRipa has been working out with celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser for several years, using her AKT method which combines toning, interval, circuit and dance-based workouts. "You light the world up around you and make everyone who is lucky enough to know you a better version of him/herself," Kaiser wrote to Ripa for her birthday last year, captioning this Instagram photo. "You are kind, passionate, and generous BEYOND words – no one knows how much you give back, anonymously, to make this world a better place. Everyday is better with you in it and I am so excited to enter another decade of adventures with you!!!"

  • Lions should have interest DT Maurice Hurst after his release by the Raiders

    Hurst was the Raiders top-graded defensive player by PFF in each of the last two seasons