New mock draft shows Bengals could get stuck in run on OL

The Cincinnati Bengals could be on the hunt for first-round offensive line help in the 2024 NFL draft.

That’s a common thought that has shown up a lot in mock drafts already. A new one, though, shows the Bengals could have some problems getting the guy they prefer in the offensive trenches.

In a new mock from NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah, starting at pick No. 7, a stunning nine offensive linemen come off the board through the 25th pick.

For what it’s worth, the Bengals go with Alabama’s JC Latham at No. 18:

The Bengals have to address the offensive line. Some evaluators have Latham as a lock to go in the top 10. If he’s still available at No. 18, it’ll be a desirable scenario for Cincinnati. He can slide in at right tackle.

Point is, the Bengals might want to be more open to the idea of moving around in the draft than in the past if they really prefer one guy over the other — because this feels like the first time in a long time that there could be a massive push at the spot in the opening round.

Or, in order to prevent this problem, the team could always find a way to re-up with Jonah Williams after his mini-breakout at right tackle this year, removing the need for a first-round tackle completely.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire