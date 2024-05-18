Mock draft sees Celtics take Washington State forward in second round

The Boston Celtics will have the 54th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, courtesy of the Dallas Mavericks. Brad Stevens may opt to use the pick to add some much-needed cost-controlled talent to a roster that continues to become more and more expensive.

According to a mock draft from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, the Celtics could select Jaylen Wells out of Washington State with their second-round pick. The 20-year-old can play the shooting guard and small forward position, giving Joe Mazzulla additional flexibility on the wing.

Wells has played in 34 games for the Cougars this season. He’s averaged 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 43.6% from the field and 41.7% from 3-point range. At 6-foot-8, his size and 3-point shot will bode well for defending at the NBA level, assuming they can translate to NBA range and the pace of the game.

Boston has significant depth at the forward positions. Wells would likely be signed to a two-way deal and spend the coming years with the Maine Celtics.

Nevertheless, Stevens has developed a clear developmental strategy with his two-way players, meaning Wells could force his way onto the main roster if he shows he’s capable of making an impact at the NBA level.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire