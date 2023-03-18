New mock draft sees Bucs take Tennessee offensive tackle with 19th pick

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have plenty of needs heading into the 2023 season, and addressing the offensive line is perhaps the team’s biggest.

As such, the Bucs could certainly look to do that in the NFL draft at the end of April. Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema believes that to be the case, too, and his latest three-round mock has Tampa Bay selecting Tennessee right tackle Darnell Wright in the first round.

Here’s what he had to say about Wright and the Bucs’ needs:

With longtime left tackle Donovan Smith no longer on the team, the Bucs will need to make some changes. If they have the chance to draft the talented and tested Darnell Wright, they could play Wright at his natural right tackle spot while sliding their All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs over to left tackle.

Moving Wirfs over to left tackle has been a point of discussion among both Bucs fans and the team itself. While the team has asserted that they will wait to see what happens heading into training camp, drafting a talented right tackle could be the decider in moving the team’s All-Pro tackle to the other side.

Wright is the seventh-ranked tackle on PFF’s big board at the position, so it will be interesting to see where the team goes at the 19th-overall pick if better prospects at other positions are available.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire