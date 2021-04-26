Mock draft has Seahawks selecting UW’s Elijah Molden in 2nd round

Liz Mathews
·1 min read
The 2021 NFL draft is almost here but Seattle Seahawks fans might need to have a little patience this year. With only three total picks (so far) and none in the first round, the 12s might be waiting until Friday to see Seattle make its first selection.

The Seahawks have a few needs this year with cornerback arguably being one of them. Luke Easterling of Draft Wire has Seattle picking a familiar face in the second round at No. 56 overall: CB Elijah Molden out of Washington.

Easterling has Molden ranked as his seventh cornerback in this year’s draft class and has this to say about him as a serious prospect.

Every year, tons of draft prospects get the dreaded “undersized” label, as if their inability to hit certain thresholds on a measuring tape should overshadow a career of impressive play at the highest levels of college football.

That label is sure to be applied to plenty of talented prospects in the 2021 NFL draft class, and Washington cornerback Elijah Molden is likely to be among them.

But if you can look past the height and weight (Molden is listed at 5-10, 190 pounds), and instead focus on how Molden actually performed on the field during four seasons with the Huskies, his track record will show he plays bigger than he’s listed.

The first round of the NFL draft kicks off Thursday night live from Cleveland.

