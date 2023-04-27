Mock draft scenarios: 6 different ways the Rams can attack Rounds 2 and 3

The Los Angeles Rams aren’t coming into this draft with the same approach as most other teams. They have far more needs than just about every other team in the NFL, which allows them to go in several different directions to start things off on Friday.

They could take a pass rusher at No. 36 before addressing the secondary and receiving corps afterwards. Or, they could go with a cornerback first and pass rusher later. They could even take edge rushers with each of their first two picks – or maybe even a running back at No. 36.

Here are six different scenarios that could play out for the Rams on Day 2.

O-line takes priority

In this scenario, the Rams don’t make the same mistake they did with Creed Humphrey in 2021. They take the stud offensive lineman to fortify the trenches rather than going for the flashy pick at wide receiver. Torrence is one of the best linemen in this class and didn’t allow a single sack in the last three years. Take him and feel great about it.

Young helps the pass rush in the third round, which is about where he’s projected to go. He’s a terrific athlete who ran a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash, so the juice is there for him off the edge.

Martin is a versatile defensive back who can play cornerback or safety, so he helps at both spots, potentially. With Jalen Ramsey gone, putting Martin in the slot makes a ton of sense.

Cornerback and receiver help

Needing cornerback help, the Rams find it with Smith at No. 36. He may not be on the top tier of corners, but he’s capable of playing in the slot and on the outside, which is the type of versatility the Rams love.

Herbig can also play multiple positions up front. He can either rush the passer off the edge or drop back as an off-ball linebacker, helping fill the voids of both Leonard Floyd and Bobby Wagner.

Mims is one of the more underrated receivers in this class. He’s a big-play threat who can play in the slot or out wide and stretch the field vertically with his speed and deep receiving skills.

High-ceiling tight end

Washington is projected by many to go in the first round, so the Rams could have trouble passing him up if he’s there at No. 36. He’s a massive tight end with excellent movement skills and hands. Oh, he’s also a powerful blocker at 6-foot-7 and 264 pounds. He’d have an early impact on this team.

Phillips is undersized but he’s a ballhawk, particularly when lining up in the slot. He had six interceptions alone last season, returning two of them for touchdowns. He fills an immediate need in the secondary.

Finally, the Rams get to the pass rush with McGuire, who has great length and power on the edge, which helped him notch an 82.0 pass-rush grade at Missouri last season.

Versatile LB at 36

Sanders is a versatile linebacker who can play off the ball or rush off the edge. His presence is always felt thanks to his 6-foot-4 frame and impressive movement skills, and he shouldn’t have any trouble carving out a role as a rookie no matter which team drafts him.

Bergeron is a stud left tackle who could push both Joe Noteboom and Alaric Jackson at that position. There’s a chance he could move to guard but his best position is unquestionably left tackle.

Hodges-Tomlinson is another undersized cornerback but that didn’t relegate him to a role in the slot. He played 794 snaps on the outside last season, so he can line up on the boundary and succeed. He picked off five total passes the last two years.

Pass rush double-dip

When Michael Hoecht and Daniel Hardy are your projected starters at outside linebacker, it’s time to address the pass rush – and early. Anudike-Uzomah would be a fantastic pick in the second round and it’s looking like he’ll be there for the Rams to take.

We talked about Herbig’s versatility and skill set above, but even though he’s best as a pass rusher, he can play off the ball next to Ernest Jones in certain sub-packages.

Williams is primarily an outside cornerback who didn’t play in the slot, but he’s a smooth glider who doesn’t have much trouble sticking with receivers in man coverage.

Let's get wild

Forget the defense. It’s all offense, all the time. At least in the first three rounds. Gibbs is the second-best running back in this class and a very good receiver, which McVay loves in a running back. He’s expected to go in the first round and probably won’t be available at No. 36, but you never know with running backs.

Rice solidifies the receiving corps and gives the Rams someone they can lean on in 2024 if Van Jefferson leaves in free agency. Even early on, Rice will get on the field after putting up big numbers at SMU.

This might be a little early for Schoonmaker but he’s worth taking at this point. The Rams could move on from Tyler Higbee if they feel good about a rookie and Hunter Long, and Schoonmaker could be an upgrade as a pass catcher at that position.

