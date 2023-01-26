Mock Draft Roundup: Where Christian Gonzalez, Noah Sewell, other Ducks are projected to go

As we trudge along in the college football offseason and start to think about the prospects of spring football on the horizon, one of the more entertaining things to look at for fans is the upcoming NFL Draft.

In late April, hundreds of college players will get to realize their dreams and be selected by one of the 32 NFL teams, getting tabbed to play on Sundays.

For the Oregon Ducks, there are a number of players who will likely get drafted or sign undrafted free-agent contracts, headlined by cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who is expected to be selected in the first round. There are also guys like LB Noah Sewell, DE D.J. Johnson, and OL Alex Forsyth, among others, who are expected to hear their names called as well.

So where will these guys end up getting drafted? That’s not always a straightforward question to answer. In the world of NFL media nowadays, there are hundreds of mock drafts to sift through, all with varying degrees of predictions for how the draft will play out. Rather than leaving you to go through all of them to get a good idea of where your favorite Ducks are going to get drafted, we did the work for you.

Here is a mock draft roundup, showing where the top Oregon players are projected to land this spring:

ESPN Mock Draft (Mel Kiper)

Player: Christian Gonzalez

Selection: Round 1 | Pick 18 (Detroit Lions)

Mock Draft Link | Click Here

Explanation

Remember when I mentioned earlier that the Lions have cornerback issues? Well, hopefully at least Lions fans were reading. Jeff Okudah flashed the talent that made him the No. 3 overall pick in 2020, but he was still inconsistent, and there’s no surefire starter on the other side of the field. Gonzalez was a lockdown defender at Colorado before transferring to Oregon last year, where he picked off four passes and improved every week. He’s going to test really well at the combine in March, too. This pick makes too much sense for a Detroit defense that badly needs an infusion of young talent in the secondary.

NFL.com Mock Draft (Bucky Brooks)

Player: Christian Gonzalez

Selection: Round 1 | Pick 18 (Detroit Lions)

Mock Draft Link | Click Here

Explanation

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn needs more cover corners to maximize the blitz-heavy scheme that helped the Lions emerge as a playoff contender in 2022.

NFL.com Mock Draft (Daniel Jeremiah)

Player: Christian Gonzalez

Selection: Round 1 | Pick 16 (Washington Commanders)

Mock Draft Link | Click Here

Explanation

Gonzalez (6-foot-2, 201 pounds) has an ideal blend of size, speed and fluidity. He struggled a little early in the season, but kept getting better throughout the year. Washington has a strong need at the position.

247Sports Mock Draft

Player: Christian Gonzalez

Selection: Round 1 | Pick 10 (Philadelphia Eagles)

Mock Draft Link | Click Here

Explanation

There’s ongoing murmurs that Gonzalez could be the first cornerback taken this cycle since there’s some worry involved with Georgia’s Kelee Ringo and his lateral quickness as a bigger player at the position. Gonzalez has a more ideal frame in terms of speeds and agility. From Wilson: “Gonzalez, a Colorado transfer, is a big-time athlete who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support.”

Yahoo! Sports Mock Draft

Player: Christian Gonzalez

Selection: Round 1 | Pick 10 (Philadelphia Eagles)

Mock Draft Link | Click Here

CBS Sports Mock Draft

Player: Christian Gonzalez

Selection: Round 1 | Pick 23 (Baltimore Ravens)

Mock Draft Link | Click Here

Explanation

The Ravens add youth to their secondary with Gonzalez, whose film was super clean in 2022.

USA Today's Draft Wire Mock Draft

Player: Christian Gonzalez

Selection: Round 1 | Pick 23 (Minnesota Vikings)

Mock Draft Link | Click Here

USA Today's Draft Wire Mock Draft

Player: Noah Sewell

Selection: Round 2 | Pick 42 (Carolina Panthers)

Mock Draft Link | Click Here

USA Today's Touchdown Wire Mock Draft

Player: Christian Gonzalez

Selection: Round 1 | Pick 16 (Washington Commanders)

Mock Draft Link | Click Here

USA Today's Touchdown Wire Mock Draft

Player: Noah Sewell

Selection: Round 1 | Pick 17 (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Mock Draft Link | Click Here

The Athletic Mock Draft (Dane Brugler)

Player: Christian Gonzalez

Selection: Round 1 | Pick 6 (Detroit Lions)

Mock Draft Link | Click Here

Explanation

After Anderson and Carter, there is a clear drop-off to the next tier of non-quarterback prospects in this class. Christian Gonzalez flashed enough at Colorado to earn the No. 9 spot on my summer top-50 board, and he lived up to that hype in his one season at Oregon. With his speed/length athletic profile and the Lions’ need at cornerback, Gonzalez (the brother-in-law of former Lions’ backup quarterback David Blough) should be on Detroit’s short list for its first of two Round 1 picks.

The Athletic Mock Draft

Player: Christian Gonzalez

Selection: Round 1 | Pick 7 (Detroit Lions)

Mock Draft Link | Click Here

Explanation

This is … not an ideal board for the Lions. We would have been thrilled if Ringo was available here, but he was not. Murphy was an option, too, as was Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee. But the emergence of rookie James Houston has lessened the need for another pass rusher and GM Brad Holmes remains high on DT Levi Onwuzurike, a 2021 second-round pick who’s been unable to stay healthy. Since there are no trade scenarios here, the Lions are kind of stuck. However, corner is a clear and obvious need, so Gonzalez — who fits what defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn likes to do — is the pick.

The Draft Network Mock Draft

Player: Christian Gonzalez

Selection: Round 1 | Pick 8 (Atlanta Falcons)

Mock Draft Link | Click Here

Explanation

The Falcons have a few needs to address on the defensive side of the ball. Luckily their needs are strengths of the draft class. A.J. Terrell is one of the best young cover corners in football. Atlanta needs to find a CB2 to put across from him. Christian Gonzalez is the best pure cover corner in this class as a top-tier athlete with fluid movement skills and ball production to match. Gonzalez and Terrell have lock-down potential.

NBC Sports Mock Draft

Player: Christian Gonzalez

Selection: Round 1 | Pick 24 (Minnesota Vikings)

Mock Draft Link | Click Here

Explanation

Gonzalez plays with a confident certitude that compliments his athleticism. His ability to pivot cleanly showcases an acceleration that gains immediate upfield access when challenging pass catchers. This long-limbed defender competes tenaciously for 50/50 jump balls, with an astounding 42-inch vertical that challenges any type of catch radius.

NBS Sports Mock Draft

Player: Noah Sewell

Selection: Round 1 | Pick 27 (Dallas Cowboys)

Mock Draft Link | Click Here

Explanation

Sewell is a rangy, quick twitch athlete who packs a wallop with his aggressive tackles. His ability to diagnose offensive schemes and formations keeps him properly positioned when reacting swiftly to misdirection plays. Whether it’s dropping into short zoned passing lanes, or sifting through traffic to derail screen plays, Sewell’s athleticism and high football I.Q. make him a viable first round prospect.

