Mock Draft Roundup: Where Christian Gonzalez is projected to land after NFL Combine

Going into the NFL Combine, you would have been hard-pressed to find many mock drafts that didn’t have Oregon Ducks’ cornerback Christian Gonzalez going somewhere in the first round, usually in the top 20 picks or so.

Now, it’s hard to find many mock drafts that don’t have Gonzalez going as a top-10 pick once the draft comes in April.

Gonzalez showed out at the combine, posting some of the most impressive numbers at his position, and proving that he is one of, if not the best cornerback available in the 2023 class. After going through all of the top mock drafts following the showcase, it’s clear that Gonzalez made himself quite a bit of money, and he will likely hear his name called early on.

Here’s a roundup of the top mock drafts in the industry, and where they have Gonzalez going.

ESPN Mock Draft (Mel Kiper)

Player: Christian Gonzalez

Selection: Round 1 | Pick 6 (Detroit Lions)

Explanation

I wrote in January this was a little high for the Lions to take a cornerback, but I’ve come around on the ceiling of this corner class. We could see two in the top 10. People I talk to in the NFL believe Gonzalez is going to test off the charts at the combine, and Devon Witherspoon (Illinois) and Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State) have a chance to be the No. 1 corner as well. The 6-2 Gonzalez had a stellar 2022 season at Oregon, picking off four passes. The Lions, who also own the No. 18 overall pick, have to come out of this draft with plug-and-play starters on defense. They finished 2022 last in QBR allowed (55.9) and yards per play allowed (6.2). Whether it’s a pass-rusher or corner here, that’s the direction they should go. And remember, they have an extra second-round pick from the T.J. Hockenson trade, too.

ESPN Mock Draft (McShay)

Player: Christian Gonzalez

Selection: Round 1 | Pick 6 (Detroit Lions)

I know I keep using the 6.2 yards allowed per play number for the Lions, but it was the NFL’s sixth-worst number for the past decade. Armed with a pair of first-rounders and a chunk of cap space, Detroit has to get better on that side of the ball. It has gotten up-and-down production from Jeff Okudah, the team’s top-three pick in 2020, and the other corner spot is open with Amani Oruwariye primed to be a free agent next week. At 6-1 and 197 pounds, Gonzalez confirmed the speed and explosion we saw on tape during the combine. He posted a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash and jumped 41.5 inches in the vertical and 11-foot-1 in the broad. And with four interceptions in 2022, he can make plays on the ball.

NFL.com Mock Draft (Bucky Brooks)

Player: Christian Gonzalez

Selection: Round 1 | Pick 18 (Detroit Lions)

247Sports Mock Draft

Player: Christian Gonzalez

Selection: Round 1 | Pick 8 (Atlanta Falcons)

Gonzalez has a more ideal frame in terms of speeds and agility and fared well in Indianapolis against others at his position. Other cornerbacks mentioned as potential top-10 selections in April include South Carolina’s Cam Smith, Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. and Devon Witherspoon from Illinois. Gonzalez isn’t the biggest of that quartet, but has the most noticeable speed. The Falcons could use an instant starter in the secondary and several options give Atlanta that luxury, it’s just a matter of who they want.

Yahoo Sports Mock Draft

Player: Christian Gonzalez

Selection: Round 1 | Pick 10 (Philadelphia Eagles)

The rich get richer. Christian Gonzalez looks like a slam-dunk cornerback prospect for a team that doesn’t have too many needs on paper. Gonzalez would give the Eagles a lockdown corner to pair with their defensive line.

CBS Sports Mock Draft

Player: Christian Gonzalez

Selection: Round 1 | Pick 6 (Detroit Lions)

Christian Gonzalez seems to have cemented himself as this classes’ best cornerback after his showing at the NFL Combine. He tested really well and showcased smooth athleticism during on-field drills — and that’s in addition to displaying his ball-hawking skills this past season at Oregon. The Lions need more defensive playmakers, and Gonzalez fits the bill.

USA Today's Draft Wire Mock Draft

Player: Christian Gonzalez

Selection: Round 1 | Pick 9 (Arizona Cardinals)

After dropping down six spots and gaining some valuable picks, the Cards still land a top prospect at a huge position of need. Gonzalez followed up a stellar 2022 campaign with a strong combine performance, and his physical tools should make him an instant-impact playmaker for this defense.

USA Today's Draft Wire's Mock Draft

Player: Noah Sewell

Selection: Round 3 | Pick 75 (Atlanta Falcons)

USA Today's Touchdown Wire Mock Draft

Player: Christian Gonzalez

Selection: Round 1 | Pick 6 (Detroit Lions)

The backlog of cornerbacks in this class who stand over six feet tall and have ridiculous change-of-direction and ball skills for that height is like nothing I’ve seen before. And when you’re discussing Gonzalez, Penn State’s Joey Porter, and Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon, any one of them might be the first at the position to go, and it’s all in the eye of the beholder. We do know that the Lions are absolutely desperate for cornerback help, and Gonzalez’s combination of deep coverage closing skills, short-area burst, and situational awareness would make him a great CB1 in any defense.

The Athletic Mock Draft (Dane Brugler)

Player: Christian Gonzalez

Selection: Round 1 | Pick 6 (Detroit Lions)

Tall, long and can run — that’s a great place to start with a cornerback. At 6-foot-1 and 197 pounds with 32-inch arms, Gonzalez ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the combine and added outstanding jumps (41.5-inch vertical, 11-foot-1 broad). The numbers are great; the tape is even better. Gonzalez’s fluidity, ball skills and toughness would match up well with what the Lions are looking for in a first-round cornerback.

The Athletic Mock Draft

Player: Christian Gonzalez

Selection: Round 1 | Pick 6 (Detroit Lions)

Two execs thought the Lions might prefer Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon for his competitive makeup if the team did decide to select a corner here. Two others thought Gonzalez would be the choice for his superior physical traits. A GM predicted the top 10 would include four quarterbacks, plus Anderson, Wilson, Murphy, Gonzalez and two offensive linemen in Peter Skoronski and Paris Johnson Jr. But it’s hard to know at such an early stage. “(Lions defensive coordinator) Aaron Glenn is probably going to like Witherspoon because he is so competitive, but Gonzalez is bigger, longer, faster,” a different GM said.

The Draft Network Mock Draft

Player: Christian Gonzalez

Selection: Round 1 | Pick 8 (Atlanta Falcons)

There was not a shred of good news about the Lamar Jackson situation—or the Ravens’ franchise in general—at the NFL Combine. So, in this NFL mock draft, let’s consider what a Jackson trade might look like. Getting two firsts and two seconds is a more than reasonable ask, and I can see other picks getting thrown in as well. The Falcons land a star QB to help them rise to the top of the NFC South, and the Ravens get a chance to reset after not coming to terms with Jackson. Baltimore has a handful of CBs set to reach free agency and they need to find a young complement to Marlon Humphrey. Christian Gonzalez is my CB1 and I think will be the overall CB1 on draft day. His speed and length will be valuable assets for a Ravens team that will need to rely on running the ball and playing defense to survive in the AFC North.

NBC Sports Mock Draft

Player: Christian Gonzalez

Selection: Round 1 | Pick 9 (Detroit Lions)

The Lions need to upgrade their CB2 position after an underwhelming season from Jerry Jacobs, so they opt to take a speedy cornerback in Christian Gonzalez. Gonzalez brings size (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) and proudction (four interceptions in 2022) to Dan Campbell’s defense. Detroit is a playoff team next year.

