Mock draft roundup: Latest NFL draft projections for Derek Stingley Jr

It is never too early for a mock draft right? Well, even if you think so we are going to take a look.

It appears to be a foregone conclusion that everyone believes that the Houston Texans will snag the top spot in the upcoming NFL draft. With the continued focus on trading Deshaun Watson, the team is going to need a quarterback moving forward.

That will keep LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr from being drafted No. 1 overall. Most feel he is the best prospect in the class but as we know, the quarterback is the most overdrafted position in all of football. For good reason, but in the latest mock draft from Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling, Stingley has to wait a few spots to get the call.

Stingley heading to the Big Apple

It seems as though we are moving into the regular season with Stingley locked in with the New York Jets. We could see him go to the Detroit Lions with pick No. 2 as they need elite talent, and putting him with former Ohio State Buckeye CB Jeff Okudah would give them a dynamic one-two punch. However, Easterling still believes that it will be the Jets.

The Jets spent their first three picks in this year’s draft on a new franchise quarterback, and plenty of help for him. Next year, they’ll need to do something similar for the other side of the ball, and corner is the most glaring need from the current vantage point. Stingley proved as a true freshman that he had shutdown capabilities, locking down some of the best receivers in the country. After a banged-up 2020 campaign, Stingley should solidify himself as one of the best overall prospects in this class, and more than worthy of a top-three draft slot.

Without a huge jump from a player on the radar this season, Stingley is likely the only LSU Tiger that we will see selected in the first two rounds of the draft this year. Another name to consider is new linebacker Mike Jones Jr, who transferred in from Clemson. Ali Gaye could find his way into the conversation if he blows it up this year.

