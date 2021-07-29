Mock Draft Roundup: Final projections for Hornets No. 11 pick
The NBA draft is finally here.
Tonight, 60 young men will be drafted into the NBA, manifesting their lifelong childhood dreams in reaching the league.
For the Hornets, their night will begin with the No. 11 pick in the first round.
Last year, the Hornets drafted 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year, LaMelo Ball, with the No. 3 overall pick, who took the league by storm and proved to be a future star in the making.
It’ll be difficult for Mitch Kupchak and company to replicate that result tonight but there will be plenty of options at No. 11 who can come in right away and make an impact alongside Ball and company going forward.
Check out below who the draft experts believe the Hornets should select at No. 11.
Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire: Jalen Johnson, Duke
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Bryan Kalbrosky, For The Win: Usman Garuba, Real Madrid
Francis Gonzalez / SOPA Images/Sipa USA
Jonathan Givony, ESPN: Corey Kispert, Gonzaga
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Vecenie, The Athletic: Jalen Johnson, Duke
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report: Corey Kispert, Gonzaga
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer: Franz Wagner, Michigan
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
