Mock Draft Roundup: Final projections for Hornets No. 11 pick

The NBA draft is finally here.

Tonight, 60 young men will be drafted into the NBA, manifesting their lifelong childhood dreams in reaching the league.

For the Hornets, their night will begin with the No. 11 pick in the first round.

Last year, the Hornets drafted 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year, LaMelo Ball, with the No. 3 overall pick, who took the league by storm and proved to be a future star in the making.

It’ll be difficult for Mitch Kupchak and company to replicate that result tonight but there will be plenty of options at No. 11 who can come in right away and make an impact alongside Ball and company going forward.

Check out below who the draft experts believe the Hornets should select at No. 11.

Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire: Jalen Johnson, Duke

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Bryan Kalbrosky, For The Win: Usman Garuba, Real Madrid

Francis Gonzalez / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Jonathan Givony, ESPN: Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic: Jalen Johnson, Duke

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report: Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer: Franz Wagner, Michigan

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

