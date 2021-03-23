Mock Draft Roundup: Cowboys shipped interesting collection of OT, CB

After the first week of free agency, the Dallas Cowboys’ needs in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft become more clear with their moves, including the acquisition of hybrid safety Keanu Neal. While also adding rotational players for the offensive and defensive line, cornerback is still a position of need.

A big move for Dallas was retaining cornerback Jourdan Lewis and the Cowboys are still looking for an outside corner to play across from Trevon Diggs in his sophomore season. With the news of Caleb Farley having a back procedure, mock drafts will be shaken up in regards to the Virginia Tech product. Several of these mocks were made prior to the announcement of the surgery, so Farley’s stock hadn’t “dropped” in those.

During the 2020 season, the Cowboys had struggled on the offensive line, losing the pair of Tyron Smith and La’el Collins early, and offensive tackle could also be something Dallas will look for in the draft as insurance. As NFL free agency continues, the Cowboys will be looking towards signing a safety, and this will bring more clarity. Will Dallas go defense at No. 10? Or will they try to help protect quarterback Dak Prescott?

Here’s the roundup of all the Cowboys’ picks in recent mock drafts.

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: OT Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC

It might be wise for the Cowboys to find an insurance policy for the oft-injured Tyron Smith.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

Slater is a potential "five for one" lineman who can play any position up front. The Cowboys were at their best when the offensive line was strong, and this Northwestern product helps strengthen that unit.

Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network: Trade down, CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

This young man is a dog. The Cowboys obviously need secondary help early and often in any simulation, and this 2-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft is no different. Jaycee Horn is an athletic, physical, and long cornerback whose best fit (and most of his college tape) is in press man. The Cowboys will run a high percentage of Cover 3. With the addition of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, that means a lot of Cover 1 as well. That’s perfect for Horn. As long as he can mitigate concerns over his propensity to grab onto the opposing receiver’s hip in transition, he could become one of the biggest menaces in the league at the position.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

I wouldn't be surprised if the Cowboys looked at an offensive or defensive lineman with this pick, but Surtain would be a welcome addition to the Dallas secondary.

Lorenz Leinweber, SI: CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

Dallas had an abysmal secondary last season, causing them to repeatedly chase deficits. Farley is a tremendous athlete with impressive size at the cornerback position. If he can stay healthy and continues to develop, he has the potential to be a shutdown cornerback.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: OL Penei Sewell, Oregon

The Cowboys need to fix their defense but it will be hard to pass up on Sewell, who we've routinely had going in the top 5 each week. Dallas also has needs along the offensive line, and with a healthy Dak Prescott set to return, Sewell would be a great pick here.

Clarence Hill Jr, Star Telegram: CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

Getting the pick of the litter at CB is the dream scenario. Farley gets the nod over Patrick Surtain II, but this is close.

Michael Renner, PFF: CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

The Cowboys have to have at least one outside corner with some speed, and Farley certainly has that. He also has the size and length that Dan Quinn covets in his defense. Farley was lights-out before opting out — he allowed a passer rating of just 26.8 on throws into his coverage in 2019.

Luke Easterling, DraftWire: CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

Kristopher Knox, Bleacher Report: OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

Jerry Jones can't help himself sometimes with luxury picks. He just did go that route in the 2020 draft by taking wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who was rolling to a big rookie season mostly working out of the slot until Dak Prescott went down. The Cowboys have all kinds of needs, from offensive line to defensive line to secondary. But Pitts could make their passing offense devastating with Lamb, Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup. Remember the Buccaneers just won a Super Bowl by being loaded at the skill positions with top QB play.

Drafttek: CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

Dallas is off to their usual-slow start in free agency. The Cowboys have made no secret that they prefer to draft and develop impact players, while turning to free agency for depth and low-risk, high-reward deals like Robert Quinn and Aldon Smith. With that being said, not much has changed with this pick. Farley is still the best-case scenario, considering Dallas is still desperate to find a starting cornerback opposite of Trevon Diggs. Farley fits what Dallas wants in a perimeter player with his size, length and speed, and would is the top corner in this class. There are whispers that Dallas may be willing to consider Kyle Pitts if he is the best player on their board. If Farley is gone, I'm not completely opposed to it, but trading down and finding this defense help would be the ideal scenario.

Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire: CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

KD Drummond, Cowboys Wire: CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

Surtain and Diggs starred together at Alabama and if they reunite in the pros it’s going to be trouble for opposing offenses.

