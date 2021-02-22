Mock Draft Roundup: Cowboys have a Fab 5, but someone crashes

The Dallas Cowboys’ needs for the upcoming April draft are well known. Dallas needs help at safety and defensive tackle, yes, but this 2021 draft class doesn’t seem like it has prospects worthy of being selected at No. 10 in those spots. The focus for the most part centers around cornerback and offensive tackle.

Corner is a big need as the team let Byron Jones walk in free agency last year and stand to lose both Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis in free agency this year. The team re-signed Anthony Brown and used their second-round pick on Trevon Diggs, but most consider them to need another top-tier player to compliment him. Along the line, missed seasons by La’el Collins and Tyron Smith have people thinking about the future at the tackle position. When it comes to drafts, CB and OT are often found at the top, so naturally there are fits for these holes.

Over the last several months, a clear group of players have been identified as the likeliest selections and in this round up of national mock drafts, there’s no different. The Fab Five names are well represented. However, there is an additional name of interest thrown in for this week’s collection, and it’s one that Cowboys Wire honed in on in Mock Draft 6.0. Who is the mystery man and which outlet thinks Dallas will snag him at No. 10? Check out all of the Cowboys’ selections in a variety of mock exercises.

Michael Fabiano, SI: OL Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

The Cowboys offense is loaded with talent, but the line needs work. Enter Slater, who is considered the best offensive tackle in the 2021 draft class. Solidifying the offensive line will be good news for Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and all the Dallas weapons in the pass attack.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Patrick Surtain

I wouldn't be surprised if the Cowboys looked at an offensive or defensive lineman with this pick, but Surtain would be a welcome addition to the Dallas secondary.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

He opted out last year, but he has the skill set and cover skills to upgrade the Cowboys secondary. The Cowboys added Trevon Diggs last year, so adding another here would give them a nice pair of cover players.

Austin Gayle, PFF: CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

Currently PFF’s top-ranked cornerback and No. 14 overall player in the 2021 class, Farley is a fluid athlete with all the tools necessary to dominate at outside cornerback in the NFL. Before opting out of the 2020 season and declaring for the draft, the 6-foot-2, 207-pound Farley earned a 90.5 PFF coverage grade that ranked third among Power 5 cornerbacks in 2019.

Anthony Treash, PFF: CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

It’s no secret that Dallas struggled in the secondary in 2020, so taking Caleb Farley here will most certainly help that. Before opting out of the 2020 season, Farley allowed one or fewer catches in seven of his 11 starts in 2019 while intercepting four passes and breaking up nine en route to a 26.8 passer rating allowed and 90.5 coverage grade. Farley has all the physical tools needed to thrive in the NFL. One of the only issues for me is the lack of press-man he played in Virginia Tech’s defense, but it’s a minor one, and he clearly has the tools to succeed in that department at the NFL level.

Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network: CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

The Dallas Cowboys need cornerbacks. But beyond that, the Dallas Cowboys need a playmaker in the form of a tone-setter on defense. Both Patrick Surtain II and Caleb Farley have playmaking instincts, but perhaps no one has more tone-setting ability than Jaycee Horn. A fiery competitor, Horn has the athleticism and physicality to be an early pick, and he couples that with an endless desire to pester opposing wide receivers. Horn isn’t often mocked above his counterparts, but this pick serves the purpose of showing that it’s possible. And it’s not just for show. Horn has a strong case.

Tyler Olson, PFN: CB Patrick Surtain II

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense struggled in 2020, giving up the fifth-most points per game in the league with 29.6. With Dak Prescott expected to get the franchise tag, Jerry Jones can afford to shore up the defensive secondary with Patrick Surtain II while giving Prescott, given a healthy return, another year to showcase his worth for a long-term contract. The only question for Jones is which cornerback is the best fit for the Cowboys’ defense.

Austin Smith, Drafttek: CB Caleb Farley

Fans of America's Team need to get very comfortable with Farley's name because drafting him is likely to be Dallas' best-case scenario. Of the top defenders in this class, no player fills a bigger void for the Cowboys, while fitting Dan Quinn's system better. Although Quinn has yet to publicly commit to a particular scheme, the back end of his defense is probably going to look like the system he was part of in Seattle. Because of that, a tall, long-armed corner with the ability thrive in a cover-three system is what Dallas needs most. Their secondary was a constant source of issues last season, and even then, three of their starters are headed for Free Agency. Farley has a rare combination of size and athleticism for the Cornerback position, and would pair with Trevon Diggs to give Dallas a formidable starting duo. If Farley is off the board when the Cowboys come on the clock, moving back could be the best alternative. I'm not quite as big on Patrick Surtain or Jaycee Horn, but either could be options. Moving down would offer better value in that regard. Others they could target after moving down would be Alabama Defensive Tackle Christian Barmore or TCU Safety Trevon Moehrig.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Patrick Surtain

Dallas adds the shutdown cornerback that the team has lacked since allowing Byron Jones to walk in free agency.

Matt Miller, The Draft Scout: Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

I do think Dallas would consider CB Caleb Farley (Virginia Tech) here, but Slater is too good to pass up given the offensive line injuries the Cowboys have seen in recent years. He’s the left tackle of the future while able to stick at right tackle for the interim.

Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribune: OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

Injuries and age are starting to erode what was once the Cowboys greatest strength, it’s offensive line. Darrisaw could definitely find his way into the top 10 if he tests as well as I believe he will during the draft process. Top needs: OL, DB, DT

Kent Platte, Pro Football Network: CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

The Cowboys’ secondary has been a need for as long as I can remember. Even when they had solid players in place, there was always some uncertainty about contract status or bigger needs elsewhere. It’s tough to find a bigger need now, but the defensive options for Dallas are strong for where they’re picking, and two of the best options left are corners. Like Caleb Farley, Patrick Surtain has been a top cornerback on many boards for quite some time. While his ball skills could use some polish, Surtain’s length and athleticism make him a dangerous option outside. If the Cowboys can manufacture even a little bit of a pass rush, Surtain is the clearest option for this pick. South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn was an option here as well. However, I think Jerry Jones is one of the NFL’s decision-makers who will hold opting out against the prospects.

