Mock Draft Roundup: Who have the Browns selected in various mock drafts?

With just one game left to play tomorrow, as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles battle in the Super Bowl, the offseason gets set for full steam ahead when the new league year quickly follows. This means the 2023 NFL Draft will be here in the blink of an eye, and the Cleveland Browns will need to take advantage. Here we conduct a mock draft round-up to see who various outlets are sending to the Browns in their 2023 NFL Mock Drafts. Two names became a common theme in the form of Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter and USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu.

Pro Football Network's Joe Broback

Browns Mock Draft Round-up Tuli Tuipulotu Gervon Dexter

Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

“Isaiah Foskey is still learning how to thrive on the line, but his experience at linebacker will help until he does. Cleveland could utilize him at multiple positions if they like, but he’s proven that he can be a team player by learning a new position.” -Broback

NFL Draft Lounge's Brian Lamb

Browns Mock Draft Round-up Tuli Tuipulotu Gervon Dexter

Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Full mock draft here.

Pro Football Network's Ian Cummings

Browns Mock Draft Round-up Tuli Tuipulotu Gervon Dexter

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“You want to stop the run? You want to rush the passer from the interior? Gervon Dexter, at 6’6″, 313 pounds, gives you the forklift-style-player type to do both of those things.” –Cummings

Windy City Gridiron's Jacob Infante

Browns Mock Draft Round-up Tuli Tuipulotu Gervon Dexter

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Full mock draft here.

Walter Football's Charlie Campbell

Browns Mock Draft Round-up Tuli Tuipulotu Gervon Dexter

Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

“The Browns add a replacement for Jadeveon Clowney.

Morris put together a strong senior year for the Wolverines, showing improved pass-rush ability. After recording only .5 sacks in 2021 and 2020 combined, Morris recorded 7.5 sacks, 23 tackles, a forced fumble and three passes batted in 2022 while also missing some time with an injury. Morris has good height and length that could let him play as an inside/outside defensive lineman as a pro. Team sources say they think he could go in the second or third round this coming April during the 2023 NFL Draft.” –Campbell

Story continues

The 33rd Team's Scouting Department

Browns Mock Draft Round-up Tuli Tuipulotu Gervon Dexter

[Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]

Full mock draft here.

Draft Wire's Luke Easterling

Browns Mock Draft Round-up Tuli Tuipulotu Gervon Dexter

Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Full mock draft here.

Drafttek's full mock draft

Browns Mock Draft Round-up Tuli Tuipulotu Gervon Dexter

Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Full mock draft here.

Browns Wire's Cory Kinnan

Browns Mock Draft Round-up Tuli Tuipulotu Gervon Dexter

“Perhaps the most slept-on receiver in this draft class, Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott is an electric playmaker with the throttle to effortlessly get in and out of his routes with suddenness and violence. He is going to run a blazing fast time and will be just what the Browns need to add an element of verticality to their offense heading into a make-or-break 2023 season.

Other candidates on the board included Pitt defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, Boston College receiver Zay Flowers, Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders, and more.” -Kinnan

Browns Wire's Jacob Roach

Browns Mock Draft Round-up Tuli Tuipulotu Gervon Dexter

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Full mock draft here.

[lawrence-auto-related count=1]

[stnvideo key=”BuIu1n8G” type=”player”>

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire