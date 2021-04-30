Mock draft roundup: Who do analysts have the Rams taking on Day 2?

Though the first round of the 2021 NFL draft is behind us, the mock drafts are not. In addition to releasing our own Day 2 mock draft, we’ve rounded up projections for the second and third round to see who the analysts have the Rams selecting on Friday night.

There’s a pretty large spread of prospects in these mock drafts, but they almost all fill positions of need – spots such as center, linebacker, edge rusher, defensive line and tackle.

Here’s a summary of mock drafts across the internet and who they have Los Angeles picking tonight.

Draft Wire

57. Oregon S Jevon Holland 88. Northern Iowa OT Spencer Brown 103. USC DL Marlon Tuipulotu

Touchdown Wire

57. BYU OT Brady Christensen

Anyone that studied BYU quarterback Zach Wilson probably noticed something: He played behind an offensive line that gave him a ton of protection. Part of that group is left tackle Brady Christensen, and with the Los Angeles Rams looking to find the LT of the future behind the veteran Andrew Whitworth, they grab the BYU product near the end of the second round.

Sports Illustrated

57. Ohio State C Josh Myers

Sean McVay has been desperate to find stability at center, but hasn’t been able to find it since John Sullivan’s retirement. Myers could provide the long-term answer in L.A.

88. Ohio State DB Shaun Wade

In 2019, Wade lined up almost exclusively in the slot for the Buckeyes and positioned himself as a potential first-round pick. He struggled badly as a boundary corner last season, but with the Rams losing Troy Hill in free agency, Wade could provide the answer inside (and it doesn’t hurt that L.A. found a sixth-round steal from Ohio State in Jordan Fuller last year).

103. Georgia LB Monty Rice

While Rice doesn’t look crazy fast on tape, he always seems to reach the running back taking the outlet pass. He manages to get a hand in front of the tight end dragging a route into his coverage area.

NFL.com

57. NC State DT Alim McNeill

Big, athletic nose who can come in and challenge for a starting job on Day 1 with the Rams.

88. Missouri S Tyree Gillespie 103. Michigan OL Jalen Mayfield

Sporting News

57. Miami OLB Quincy Roche

The Rams could use an outside pass-rush boost behind Leonard Floyd and Roche fits their 3-4 well.

88. Virginia LB Charles Snowden

The Rams must get more active on the inside of their 3-4, too. Showden has the frame and athleticism to make a lot of plays and can also be a thumper against the run.

103. Wake Forest WR Sage Surratt

Surratt's combination of physicality and big-play ability should be appealing to add to Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson.

CBS Sports

57. Illinois G/C Kendrick Green

Green has versatility but can be an awesome center in Sean McVay's scheme.

88. TCU S Ar'Darius Washington

Versatile safety to replace John Johnson who signed with Cleveland in free agency.

103. South Dakota State WR Cade Johnson

Johnson is the type of productive slot receiver Sean McVay will love.

Pro Football Network

57. Georgia OLB Azeez Ojulari

The drop stops here for Azeez Ojulari. The Georgia edge rusher was once billed as a potential top-16 pick. However, after being diagnosed with a degenerative leg injury at the NFL Combine, it’s difficult to pinpoint where he’ll be given a chance. The Rams, who need more help along the edge, might take the gamble here. Ojulari is an electric pass rusher with the burst and proportional length to be consistently disruptive if he can stay healthy.

88. Clemson WR Amari Rodgers 103. Stanford C Drew Dalman

