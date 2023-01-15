2023 Mock-Draft Roundup: Cowboys sent 11 prospects across 15 mocks

The Dallas Cowboys still have a game to play, and hopefully a few more after that. But more than half of the NFL is on the outside looking in on the first Sunday of ball following the regular season. The first 18 picks of the NFL draft order are in, with three more teams being eliminated via Sunday’s action.

With the college football season in the rearview mirror and numerous prospects declaring or returning to school, the draft world is beginning to creep into the forefront of many fan’s minds.

We checked in on 15 different mocks and there were a total of 11 different players assigned to Dallas. The Cowboys were slotted to pick anywhere from 25 down to 31 based on the individual site’s projections of how the playoffs will go.

Of the 15 mocks, 7 think Dallas will go defensive back, 6 offensive skill position and two sites identified the same edge presence. Five of the picks had Dallas staying in the state of Texas for their selections.

Touchdown Wire: Brian Branch, safety, Alabama

“Overall, Branch is a versatile defensive back prospect who has the ability to make plus-level plays at every alignment. But teams who draft him are also getting a player who plays with intensity and a passion for the game that can help him become an influential team leader. ” – Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network

Draft Wire: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

“Witherspoon should have little issue appealing to NFL teams with his play style, physical skills, and versatility. The question will be whether or not teams grant him the chance to play outside or if they feel his frame limits him to only be effective in the slot. I believe he has a chance to be a winning player on the perimeter and therefore would offer him the opportunity to play there first. With more refinement, he could thrive in a man-heavy system and be an impact starter. ” – Kyle Crabbs, The Draft Network

Also picking Witherspoon: USA Today, SB Nation

57. Dallas Cowboys | USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu

33rd Team: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

“Overall, Robinson has every skill set wanted in a modern NFL running back and is one of the best running back prospects that have entered the draft in the past 10 years. Robinson has the potential to be one of the rare running backs that can single-handedly carry a team to wins.” – Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network

Also selecting Robinson: San Diego Union-Tribune

Tankathon: Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

Phillips III is a quick, twitchy, and explosive athlete that has the athleticism and movement skills to mirror and match routes. His change of direction skills and ability to transition is fluid and rapid. Phillips III showcases the ability to be disruptive at the catch point where his recovery speed and ball skills are exceptional.” – Joe Marino, The Draft Network

Pro Football Network: Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

“In year one, Rice’s versatility and appeal to all levels of the field should give him the opportunity to be a top-four option for an NFL offense. By year three, Rice has the makings of an impact starter that is a featured component of his offense.” – Joe Marino, The Draft Network

Also selecting Rice: The Draft Network

Walter Football, Antonio Johnson, CB, Texas A&M

“Johnson’s ability to cover, tackle and play the run from a variety of alignments makes him an intriguing prospect that has the makings of a quality starter at the next level. ” – Joe Marino, The Draft Network

2nd Round: Tyler Davis, DT Clemson

3rd Round: Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

Yahoo Sports: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

“Overall, Gonzalez offers prototypical physical attributes with his size, length, and athleticism and he pairs his elite traits with outstanding instincts and refined technique. He has the potential to be a lockdown corner at the next level and could develop into a Pro Bowl player early in his career.” – Brentley Wiessman, The Draft Network

CBS Sports: Drew Sanders, Edge, Arkansas

“Expectations for Sanders should be tempered early given his lack of playing experience on the second level but the athleticism is highly enticing and paints the picture of a talent who could be a staple on the depth chart for years to come. Successful defenses have dynamic athletes to cover the middle of the field—that’s what Sanders can be as he continues to grow in this role and becomes a more well-rounded player against the run.” – Kyle Crabbs, The Draft Network

Also selecting Sanders: Pro Football Focus

The Huddle Report: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

“Projecting to the next level, Flowers’ lack of height and weight are a concern. As a result, some teams may view him as a slot-only receiver. His overall skill set and package are enticing. Flowers’ versatility will make it easier for coordinators to dial his number and get the football in his hands. The plan a team has for him in year one should revolve around pre-snap motion, manufactured touches in space, and quick-hitting routes with run-after-catch opportunities. After a few seasons in the league, Flowers could develop into an impactful and dynamic chain-mover for his offense.” – Damian Parson, The Draft Network

Draft Countdown: Joey Porter, Jr., CB, Penn State

“Porter is the best cornerback in this draft class. He may not be as polished as some of the other top cornerbacks in previous classes, but with his length and physicality, he’s comparable. Porter will need to clean up his hand usage and placement when in coverage, but his ball skills and awareness will serve him well in the NFL. He will be on the top of the cornerback board for many teams and should only continue to get better.” – Bleacher Report

NFL Spin Zone: Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

“Hyatt has the makings of an impact weapon at the next level that is a math-changer for his offense given the attention his skill set demands and how it can impact spacing. While he may not project as a high-volume No. 1 target, he should be a dynamic No. 2 that makes the No. 1 even better. ” – Joe Marino, The Draft Network

