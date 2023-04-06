Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald go pick by pick through Charles McDonald's latest 2023 NFL mock draft as they discuss the top prospects and their ideal landing spots.

00:30 - The duo discuss a few of the veteran quarterbacks that remain available and how they could shape the draft if teams miss out on their guy. Lamar Jackson, Ryan Tannehill, Matthew Stafford and maybe even Aaron Rodgers remain available for the right price.

8:15 - Carolina Panthers select QB C.J. Stroud first overall. Although this has been reported as a lock, Charles Robinson thinks the Panthers are not quite decided yet.

13:50 - Houston Texans select QB Bryce Young second overall. Houston is in love with two quarterbacks in this draft, and Young is likely their top choice.

18:40 - Arizona Cardinals select EDGE Will Anderson third overall. Although Arizona would likely want to trade back, Anderson would be a huge lift to their weak defensive line.

22:50 - Indianapolis Colts select QB Will Levis fourth overall. Levis going before Anthony Richardson would be a surprise, but McDonald suspects Levis fits the Colts' ideal QB better.

28:20 - Seattle Seahawks select DL Jalen Carter fifth overall. Head Coach Pete Carroll has never shied away from taking on risky prospects, and Carter could be an enormous boost to a struggling defensive line.

35:10 - Picks 6-10: Anthony Richardson to the Detroit Lions, Christian Gonzalez to the Las Vegas Raiders and more.

50:15 - Picks 11-31: The duo speed through the second half of the first round and highlight a few of the most interesting picks, including WR Jaxon-Smith Njigba to the Green Bay Packers and RB Bijan Robinson to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Oct 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to throw during the first quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

