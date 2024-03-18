New mock draft from PFF has surprise WR joining Caleb Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Pro Football Focus released a new three-round mock draft on Monday, featuring wild trades and surprise picks across the league. There were no surprises for the Bears and the No. 1 overall pick, and no trades either. However, the way things shook out for mock GM Ryan Poles is still interesting, and a little unexpected.

Here’s how the Bears picked in PFF’s latest:

NO. 1: CALEB WILLIAMS - QUARTERBACK - USC

“Williams was always the choice, and now that Justin Fields is a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, we can write this one in pen,” wrote Trevor Sikkema in the mock draft.

It’s been clear for some time that the Bears will draft a rookie quarterback, but with the Fields trade finally consummated there’s no longer any shred of doubt. Consensus says Caleb Williams should be the No. 1 overall pick for Poles. Watching Williams’ tape confirms that choice. But the Bears will want to take a look at Williams’ medicals and get to know him better as a person in more private meetings before making the final decision.

NO. 9: MALIK NABERS - WIDE RECEIVER - LSU

‘“You’re telling me Caleb WIlliams is going to get to throw to D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen and Malik Nabers?”’ wrote Sikkema. “Yes, that’s exactly what I’m telling you.”

This one’s a bit of a surprise as many expect Nabers to be off the board before the Bears pick again at No. 9. Some think there’s even a chance Nabers goes ahead of consensus WR1 Marvin Harrison Jr. But in PFF’s mock a run on QBs, plus an early defensive player pick push Nabers down the board.

NO. 75: SEDRICK VAN PRAN - CENTER - GEORGIA

With no trades for the Bears in this mock, Poles has to wait until the third-round for his next selection. Despite adding both Coleman Shelton and Ryan Bates, Poles goes with a young center to develop behind two veterans. Van Pran was a three-year starter at Georgia, and per PFF he only gave up one sack and one hit in 1,419 pass blocking snaps. Van Pran was First-Team All-SEC and Second-Team All-American, and he was a finalist for the Rimington trophy which recognizes the best center in the country.

Spend any time looking up football stats and you’re sure to have come across Pro Football Focus, and their unique set of data. PFF tracks things many other media organizations don’t and use that info to create their own grades and draft boards. Whether you love it or hate it, their opinion is worth at least considering.

