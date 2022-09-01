Mock Draft 'NFL Fantasy Live'
NFL Network's Marcas Grant, Cynthia Frelund, Michael F. Florio, and Adam Rank share their mock draft on "NFL Fantasy Live".
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos will be riding together for quite a while with new five-year deal worth up to $245 million.
What will the Patriots' record be at the end of their 2022 season? Our Phil Perry, who has watched the team's every move since late July, breaks down and predicts a score for all 17 games.
The kitchen has reportedly proved to be a more dangerous place for Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton than the football field. Hamilton has been out of action with an undisclosed injury and the team placed him on the non-football injury list on Thursday. NFL Media reports that the injury was the result of a cooking accident [more]
The AFC is absolutely loaded, so where does that leave the Patriots in the conference's hierarchy? Here's where five NFL execs ranked New England.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s still-unexplained absence for 11 days of training camp continues to be a hot topic in league circles. And things are about to get even hotter, in more ways than one. The New York Post reports, via its notorious Page Six gossip column, that Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have had [more]
Chris Ballard mentioned his mixed feelings about the Bears claiming Sterling Weatherford.
Wide receiver Laviska Shenault joined the Panthers at practice on Wednesday for the first time since the Jaguars traded him to the NFC South team this week and one thing about him jumped out to his new team. Head coach Matt Rhule said the team made the trade because they need playmakers, but pivoted to [more]
Twice in the preseason, a high-profile pass rusher has absorbed a low block at the edge of the tackle box, resulting in a knee injury. Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has missed time, and he will miss more. Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt left the game on Sunday against the Lions, but he told reporters on [more]
The Donovan Mitchell trade awoke the NBA offseason from its slumber and impacted many teams around the league. Who won and who lost?
The Vikings spent most of the summer holding a backup quarterback competition between Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion, but they wound up cutting both of them on Tuesday and going with recent trade acquisition Nick Mullens as the No. 2 behind Kirk Cousins. Mond was claimed off of waivers by the Browns, so Mond will [more]
Pittsburgh send 2 to IR and sign two back to the 53-man roster.
Alex Leatherwood played both right guard and right tackle with the Raiders. So where did he get his first look with the Bears?
Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman provided a unique analysis regarding the Trey Lance-Jimmy Garoppolo situation.
‘If something similar happened in the Czech Republic, no one would deal with it. Since we are in America, everyone comments on it’
The New York Giants have released inside linebacker Blake Martinez less than a year after the veteran and former defensive captain sustained a torn ACL. The Giants announced the move late Thursday, adding it came after the team was awarded guard/tackle Tyre Phillips off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens. Martinez joined the Giants as a free agent in 2020 after four seasons with the Green Bay Packers.
Heres a list of the latest NFL trades during the 2022 NFL season and the players rumored to be on the move next.
Are the Bears serious about leaving Soldier Field? They’re as serious as a Bill Swerski heart attack. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune recently dropped a compelling nugget during an appearance on Pat McAfee’s show. Biggs said that an announcement that the Bears are leaving their long-time home could happen by the end of 2022. [more]
The 2022 college football season kicks off in earnest this week, and here are seven games worth watching beginning Thursday and ending Sunday.
College football always surprises and with Week 1 at hand, our experts make predictions for the playoff and the rest highs and lows of the season.
The Bears added a receiver to their roster claiming former Vikings wideout Ihmir Smith-Marsette on Thursday.