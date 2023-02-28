Mock Draft Monday 3.0: Who analysts are sending to Chargers

The board fell the wrong way for the Los Angeles Chargers here. Ideally, someone would package together a bevy of picks for Bijan Robinson, who is still on the board. But the teams who most need running backs — the Broncos, Dolphins and Panthers, for example — don’t have first-round picks or needed to spend them on something dire, like a quarterback.

Los Angeles had good luck with their young cornerbacks, so could withstand the free agency failure of J.C. Jackson and don’t need to spend a first-round pick on one here.

That leaves them to either overdraft a receiver, double-up at cornerback, or pick a linebacker with the understanding that Kenneth Murray will never become who they thought he could be. Drue Tranquill, hitting free agency regardless, is nice but not elite — even though the defense de-emphasizes the position.

We went with the last option because good coaches can find ways to use good players, and Trenton Simpson is one of the best. He can and has lined up everywhere along the defense and has terrorized offenses from safety to edge rusher.