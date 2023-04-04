A new mock draft has the Commanders selecting Texas running back Bijan Robinson

The Washington Commanders need to add a running back before the 2023 season. The Commanders released J.D. McKissic earlier this offseason due to a neck injury he’s dealt with over the last two seasons.

Head coach Ron Rivera acknowledged the need for a running back but didn’t necessarily indicate it was a priority. After all, the Commanders still have Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson. But Gibson is entering the final year of his contract, so Washington could look to add a running back in the 2023 NFL draft.

One player who could be of interest to the Commanders is Tulane running back Tyjae Spears. Washington formally met with Spears at the NFL combine last month. Spears is expected to land in the third or fourth round.

In a new mock draft from Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA TODAY Sports, he has the Commanders selecting Texas running back Bijan Robinson at No. 16 overall.

In setting up a quarterback competition between 2022 fifth-rounder Sam Howell and journeyman Jacoby Brissett, Washington has made clear that it will not be a team that intends to throw upwards of 35 times per game. It would make sense, then, for the Commanders to double down on their offensive vision with Robinson, who looks capable of stepping in as a focal point of the attack.

First of all, Robinson is a phenomenal player. You could argue he’s a top-five NFL running back as a rookie. But this doesn’t make sense for the Commanders. They have two good backs they like and need more offensive line help.

Robinson belongs in the first round — in the top half of the first round, but he makes more sense for a team like the Eagles that’s a current Super Bowl contender.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire