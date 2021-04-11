New mock draft has Cardinals taking WR at No. 16

It is mock draft season and Pro Football Focus has a new one that gives the Arizona Cardinals an interesting player with the 16th overall pick in the draft. Most mock drafts have the Cardinals going with a cornerback but some have them going with a receiver.

This new mock draft from PFF has the Cardinals going with a receiver, but it might not be the one you would think.

Their pick for Arizona is Florida receiver Kadarius Toney.

PFF’s Austin Gayle projected Kadarius Toney the Arizona Cardinals in the second round in his two-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft, but I don’t think Toney falls outside the top-32 picks. Arizona desperately needs playmakers behind DeAndre Hopkins to heighten Kyler Murray’s ceiling, and Toney does exactly that. His missed-tackle rate per touch (35%) since 2018 ranks No. 1 among the 2021 WR draft class (min. 100 touches), and he would be an immediate upgrade in the slot over a 37-year-old Larry Fitzgerald. The Cardinals lead the NFL in catches from the slot but rank 22nd in explosive plays and 31st in yards per reception since 2019.

Toney might fit what they do offensively and would be a change in the slot to Larry Fitzgerald, who was reliable but no longer explosive.

Toney is considered the fourth or fifth-best receiver in the draft. Is that what the Cardinals want with the 16th pick?

In this mock draft, two cornerbacks were off the board and three receivers. They could have added an offensive lineman or a pass rusher like Miami’s Jaelan Phillips.

Toney might end up being a solid pick, but it seems like he might not be the right fit at No. 16.

