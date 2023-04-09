New mock draft has Cardinals moving back 1 spot in Round 1

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to trade the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft. There are teams behind them who need a quarterback and the Cardinals do not.

The Indianapolis Colts (No. 4 pick), Seattle Seahawks (No. 5), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 7), Atlanta Falcons (No. 8) and the Tennessee Titans (No. 11) are all teams who perhaps might want to trade up.

In Chad Reuters’ recent four-round mock draft for NFL.com, he projects a trade with the Colts. The Cardinals move back one pick and still are able to get Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson.

What do the Cardinals get? They get the Colts’ third-round (No. 79) and fourth-round picks (No. 106).

If this is the deal the Cardinals can get, where they get two extra picks in the draft and still are able to land Anderson, the best pass rusher in the draft class, is it enough?

Is this a good enough deal for the Cardinals?

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire