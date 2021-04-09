New mock draft has Cardinals making big trade up into top 10

Jess Root
·2 min read
The Arizona Cardinals currently have the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Many believe they will look to trade back to try and get more picks, as they do not have selections in the third or fourth rounds.

However, NFL Network’s Peter Schrager suggests a scenario in which the Cardinals could make a big move up into the top 10 of the draft.

Unlike other teams seeking to move up to select a quarterback, the Cardinals would be targeting someone NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah says could be considered the best player in the draft.

In Schrager’s mock draft, the Cardinals trade up to the seventh overall pick, currently held by the Detroit Lions, and select big-time tight end Kyle Pitts.

Pitts isn’t falling out of the top eight. Too many teams are intoxicated by him. I’ve got the Cardinals as aggressors — as they’ve been all offseason — with Steve Keim bringing in yet another weapon for Kyler Murray. Arizona gives up this year’s first-rounder, next year’s first and next year’s third to move up from No. 16.

Pitts could be a game-changer for the Cardinals offense, who already have a receiving trio of DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and Christian Kirk.

Pitts was great in 2020, catching 43 passes for 770 yards in eight games and scoring 12 touchdowns.

If Florida had played a normal 12-game season and he produced at the same pace, hw would have had 65 receptions for 1,155 yards and 18 touchdowns. That is fantastic.

The Cardinals certainly like him. If there were a player they would trade up to acquire, it would be him. The question is at what point are the willing to pull the trigger. Is it the eighth pick, the seventh pick or would they jump all the way up to No. 4 to be sure to get him?

If another trades up to land a quarterback and Pitts falls a little, maybe we will see the Cardinals make an aggressive move.

For a team in their position, it might be the right move to make.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:


Previous shows:


and


    Last summer, Marvel Studios finished removing all of its movies from Netflix and transporting them to Disney+, where they will remain alongside all of the new shows the studio is producing set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This came as no surprise after Disney revealed that it would be launching its own streaming service, but it does leave a hole on Netflix that was previously filled with some of Marvel's biggest blockbusters. Filling that hole is an incredibly tall task, but few tasks are too tall for Netflix, which despite losing Marvel movies to Disney+, Friends to HBO Max, and The Office to Peacock, is still the top dog in the streaming world. One of the ways Netflix plans to replace the seemingly irreplaceable Marvel filmography is with its own superhero cinematic universe of sorts. Back in 2017, Netflix acquired Mark Millar's Millarworld imprint and announced plans to turn the comic book franchises into shows and movies. The first of those shows will be Jupiter's Legacy. Jupiter's Legacy is a 10-issue comic book series written by Mark Millar and first published in 2013. Mark Millar might be best known for Kingsman and Kick-Ass, both of which spawned successful film franchises, but he's also frequently worked for Marvel, where he wrote the comics that inspired the movies Captain America: Civil War and Logan. Millar is clearly no stranger to successful conversions from page to screen, and now one of his lesser-known properties is going to have a chance to compete with the likes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TY3IAqm-gpE "After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world's first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy," reads the synopsis. "But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents' legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards." Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, Matt Lanter, and Ian Quinlan will star in the Netflix adaptation, with Steven S. DeKnight (Daredevil) running the show. This is one of many higher-concept, higher-budget sci-fi and fantasy series debuting on Netflix this year. Any of those shows could find a massive audience, but the market for superhero content is obviously at an all-time high. If Jupiter's Legacy can catch fire, perhaps Netflix could mine it for years to come like Amazon is now doing with The Boys. Again, there are only ten issues of the Jupiter's Legacy comic -- as well as a 12-issue spinoff series called Jupiter's Circle -- but Netflix could always build upon the story Millar told to kickstart a Jupiter cinematic universe. All of that said, Jupiter's Legacy needs to make a splash before it can think about challenging Marvel's throne. The original Netflix series debuts on the streaming service on Friday, May 7th.