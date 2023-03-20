New mock draft has Bucs trading up for a QB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a lot of options with the 19th overall pick in the NFL draft, but is trading up one of them?

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar seems to think so. Touchdown Wire released a new three-round mock draft on Monday, and it features Tampa Bay trading up with the Green Bay Packers to get to No. 15 and take Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

Here is what Farrar wrote of the Buccaneers and Levis:

Here, the Buccaneers trade up with the Packers for the top guy in the second wave of quarterbacks in this class. General manager Jason Licht can say all he wants about Kyle Trask and recent addition Baker Mayfield, but both of those quarterbacks present low ceilings, and in Trask’s case, the ceiling may be below his head. Not that Levis is anything approaching a finished prospect — his tape alternates wildly between impressive shot plays, and decisions you wouldn’t want from a high-school quarterback. Nonetheless, NFL teams will over-bet on traits at this position, and Levis has those. It will now be up to new offensive coordinator Dave Canales, who certainly experienced quarterback drama during his time in Seattle, to settle Levis down and make the most of what he does offer.

It would certainly be a surprise if the Bucs traded up for a quarterback at this stage, given the team’s recent signings. On top of that, Levis isn’t yet scheduled for a top-40 visit yet — the only quarterback the Bucs have lined up in that regard is Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, who likely wouldn’t go until later rounds where Tampa Bay could grab him at less of a cost. It would be much more likely for the Bucs to draft a defensive back or an offensive lineman with No. 19, but only draft day will tell what GM Jason Licht decides to do.

