Mock Draft Breakdown: Morant, Reddish Hurt

Ja Morant (who recently had "minor" knee surgery), is widely presumed to be headed to the Grizzlies at No. 2, and widely expected to emerge as a standout fantasy option as soon as he gets a chance to play.

But it may not be quite that simple. On that latest edition of the Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Podcast, Raphielle Johnson joins me to talk about at least one area that might be a problem for Morant early on (hint: it's turnovers) as he adjusts to the NBA game.

Also on this episode, we discuss the core injury that has Cam Reddish headed for surgery, as well as some sleepers that have landed on our radar, including Romeo Langford of Indiana and Kevin Porter Jr. out of USC.

You can check out the full episode right here: