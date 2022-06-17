Mock Draft Breakdown 2.0

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

On Friday's episode of Roundball Stew, Jonas Nader and Zak Hanshew join me to react to the Warriors taking their fourth NBA title in the last eight seasons, and marvel at the impressive performance of Andrew Wiggins in the Finals.

Also on this episode: We explore some intriguing possibilities at the top of next week's NBA Draft, and the fantasy upside of Paolo Banchero, Keegan Murray, Dyson Daniels, and Mark Williams.

You can also find the episode on Apple Podcasts, on Spotify, or wherever you listen.

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!