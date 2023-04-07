This mock draft has Anthony Black and Nick Smith Jr. going back-to-back

Three Arkansas guards have annoucned their intentions for the NBA Draft. But the one who hasn’t and is expected to looks like the highest Hogs pick this year.

Freshman guard Anthony Black is projected to go ninth overall to the Utah Jazz in USA TODAY Sports’ April 7 draft projection. Right behind him? One of the three Razorbacks guards who have announced: Freshman Nick Smith Jr.

Black was Arkansas’ most consistent player in 2022-23, averaging 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. His shooting from 3-point range needs work at the NBA level, but at 6-foot-7, he has great size for a point guard and turned himself into mid-first-rounder to lottery pick.

Smith’s stock has fallen since autumn. At one point he was projected to go second overall behind only Victor Wembanyama. But he missed half the season with a knee injury and didn’t shoot well when he did play, ultimately scoring 12.5 points per game on 38% shooting.

Arkansas hasn’t had two players taken in the same draft since the Hogs had four in 1992 in Todd Day, Lee Mayberry, Oliver Miller and Isaiah Morris. The other two Arkansas guards this year to announce are Ricky Council and Devo Davis. Council is expected to be a second-round choice while Davis is expected to return to Fayetteville.

More Arkansas basketball!

Arkansas basketball: Who is Eric Musselman targeting in the transfer portal?

14. Jett Howard, Michigan

Michigan Wolverines guard Jett Howard (13) brings the ball up court against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during first-half action in the Big Ten tournament at United Center in Chicago on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Michbig 030923 Kd808

Freshman, guard-forward, 19, 6-8, 215

2022-23 stats: 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 41.4% FG, 36.8% 3PT

13. Taylor Hendricks, Central Florida

Mar 10, 2023; Fort Worth, TX, USA; UCF Knights forward Taylor Hendricks (25) in action during the game between the UCF Knights and the Memphis Tigers at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Freshman, forward, 19, 6-9, 210

2022-23 stats: 15.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 1.4 assists, 47.8% FG, 39.4% 3PT

12. Keyonte George, Baylor

Jan 23, 2023; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard LJ Cryer (4) and guard Keyonte George (1) celebrate after a play against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Freshman, guard, 19, 6-4, 185

2022-23 stats: 15.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 37.6% FG, 33.8% 3PT

11. Cason Wallace, Kentucky

Kentucky’s Cason Wallace fights for the ball with Kansas State’s Cam Carter in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.March 19, 2023

Kentuckykansasstate 31

Freshman, guard, 19, 6-4, 193

2022-23 stats: 11.7 points, 4.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 45% FG, 35% 3PT

10. Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas

Mar 18, 2023; Des Moines, IA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (left) reaches for the ball against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Nick Smith Jr. (right) during the first half at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Freshman, guard, 18, 6-5, 185

2022-23 stats: 12.5 points, 37.6% FG, 33.8% 3PT

9. Anthony Black, Arkansas

Mar 23, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Anthony Black (0) dribbles the ball against UConn Huskies guard Tristen Newton (2) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Freshman, guard, 19, 6-7, 198

2022-23 stats: 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assist, 2.1 steals, 45.3% FG, 30.1% 3PT

8. Gradey Dick, Kansas

Kansas guard Gradey Dick dunks the ball during an NCAA menÕs basketball tournament second round basketball game on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Freshman, guard, 19, 6-8, 205

2022-23 stats: 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 44% FG, 40% 3PT

7. Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite

Dec 9, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; City Reapers guard Ausar Thompson (0) shown during the game against the Cold Hearts at Overtime Elite. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 20, 6-7, 215

2022-23 stats: 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 56.2% FG, 29.8% 3PT

6. Jarace Walker, Houston

Mar 24, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Cougars forward Jarace Walker (25) shoots against Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Jordan Miller (11) during the second half of an NCAA tournament Midwest Regional semifinal at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Freshman, forward, 19, 6-8, 240

2022-23 stats: 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 1.0 steals, 46.5% FG, 34.7% 3PT

5. Cam Whitmore, Villanova

Mar 9, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Villanova Wildcats forward Cam Whitmore (22) brings the ball up court against the Creighton Bluejays during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Freshman, forward, 18, 6-7, 232

2022-23 stats: 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 47.8% FG, 34.3% 3PT

4. Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite

Dec 9, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; City Reapers guard Amen Thompson (1) shown during the game against the Cold Hearts at Overtime Elite. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 20, 6-7, 200

2022-23 stats: 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 66.2% FG, 25% 3PT

3. Brandon Miller, Alabama

Feb 25, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Brandon Miller (24) brings the bball down court against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Freshman, forward, 20, 6-9, 200

2022-23 stats: 18.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 43.3% FG, 37.9% 3PT

2. Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

Feb 19, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Team Scoot guard Scoot Henderson (0) makes a slam dunk against Team Luka during the second half at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 19, 6-2, 195

2022-23 stats: 17.6 points, 6.6 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 44.4% FG, 32.4% 3PT

1. Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92

Oct 4, 2022; Henderson, NV, USA; Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 forward Victor Wembanyama (1) looks on during the game against the NBA G League Ignite at The Dollar Loan Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

France, forward-center, 19 years old, 7-foot-2, 230 pounds

2022-23 stats: 21 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists per game, 46.7% FG, 30.7 3PT

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire