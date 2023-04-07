This mock draft has Anthony Black and Nick Smith Jr. going back-to-back
Three Arkansas guards have annoucned their intentions for the NBA Draft. But the one who hasn’t and is expected to looks like the highest Hogs pick this year.
Freshman guard Anthony Black is projected to go ninth overall to the Utah Jazz in USA TODAY Sports’ April 7 draft projection. Right behind him? One of the three Razorbacks guards who have announced: Freshman Nick Smith Jr.
Black was Arkansas’ most consistent player in 2022-23, averaging 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. His shooting from 3-point range needs work at the NBA level, but at 6-foot-7, he has great size for a point guard and turned himself into mid-first-rounder to lottery pick.
Smith’s stock has fallen since autumn. At one point he was projected to go second overall behind only Victor Wembanyama. But he missed half the season with a knee injury and didn’t shoot well when he did play, ultimately scoring 12.5 points per game on 38% shooting.
Arkansas hasn’t had two players taken in the same draft since the Hogs had four in 1992 in Todd Day, Lee Mayberry, Oliver Miller and Isaiah Morris. The other two Arkansas guards this year to announce are Ricky Council and Devo Davis. Council is expected to be a second-round choice while Davis is expected to return to Fayetteville.
14. Jett Howard, Michigan
Michigan Wolverines guard Jett Howard (13) brings the ball up court against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during first-half action in the Big Ten tournament at United Center in Chicago on Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Michbig 030923 Kd808
Freshman, guard-forward, 19, 6-8, 215
2022-23 stats: 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 41.4% FG, 36.8% 3PT
13. Taylor Hendricks, Central Florida
Mar 10, 2023; Fort Worth, TX, USA; UCF Knights forward Taylor Hendricks (25) in action during the game between the UCF Knights and the Memphis Tigers at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Freshman, forward, 19, 6-9, 210
2022-23 stats: 15.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 1.4 assists, 47.8% FG, 39.4% 3PT
12. Keyonte George, Baylor
Jan 23, 2023; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard LJ Cryer (4) and guard Keyonte George (1) celebrate after a play against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Freshman, guard, 19, 6-4, 185
2022-23 stats: 15.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 37.6% FG, 33.8% 3PT
11. Cason Wallace, Kentucky
Kentucky’s Cason Wallace fights for the ball with Kansas State’s Cam Carter in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.March 19, 2023
Kentuckykansasstate 31
Freshman, guard, 19, 6-4, 193
2022-23 stats: 11.7 points, 4.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 45% FG, 35% 3PT
10. Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas
Mar 18, 2023; Des Moines, IA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (left) reaches for the ball against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Nick Smith Jr. (right) during the first half at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
Freshman, guard, 18, 6-5, 185
2022-23 stats: 12.5 points, 37.6% FG, 33.8% 3PT
9. Anthony Black, Arkansas
Mar 23, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Anthony Black (0) dribbles the ball against UConn Huskies guard Tristen Newton (2) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Freshman, guard, 19, 6-7, 198
2022-23 stats: 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assist, 2.1 steals, 45.3% FG, 30.1% 3PT
8. Gradey Dick, Kansas
Kansas guard Gradey Dick dunks the ball during an NCAA menÕs basketball tournament second round basketball game on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Freshman, guard, 19, 6-8, 205
2022-23 stats: 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 44% FG, 40% 3PT
7. Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite
Dec 9, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; City Reapers guard Ausar Thompson (0) shown during the game against the Cold Hearts at Overtime Elite. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Guard, 20, 6-7, 215
2022-23 stats: 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 56.2% FG, 29.8% 3PT
6. Jarace Walker, Houston
Mar 24, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Cougars forward Jarace Walker (25) shoots against Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Jordan Miller (11) during the second half of an NCAA tournament Midwest Regional semifinal at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Freshman, forward, 19, 6-8, 240
2022-23 stats: 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 1.0 steals, 46.5% FG, 34.7% 3PT
5. Cam Whitmore, Villanova
Mar 9, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Villanova Wildcats forward Cam Whitmore (22) brings the ball up court against the Creighton Bluejays during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Freshman, forward, 18, 6-7, 232
2022-23 stats: 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 47.8% FG, 34.3% 3PT
4. Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite
Dec 9, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; City Reapers guard Amen Thompson (1) shown during the game against the Cold Hearts at Overtime Elite. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Guard, 20, 6-7, 200
2022-23 stats: 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 66.2% FG, 25% 3PT
3. Brandon Miller, Alabama
Feb 25, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Brandon Miller (24) brings the bball down court against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Freshman, forward, 20, 6-9, 200
2022-23 stats: 18.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 43.3% FG, 37.9% 3PT
2. Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
Feb 19, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Team Scoot guard Scoot Henderson (0) makes a slam dunk against Team Luka during the second half at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports
Guard, 19, 6-2, 195
2022-23 stats: 17.6 points, 6.6 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 44.4% FG, 32.4% 3PT
1. Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92
Oct 4, 2022; Henderson, NV, USA; Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 forward Victor Wembanyama (1) looks on during the game against the NBA G League Ignite at The Dollar Loan Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
France, forward-center, 19 years old, 7-foot-2, 230 pounds
2022-23 stats: 21 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists per game, 46.7% FG, 30.7 3PT