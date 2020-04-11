Mock Draft 5.0: Patriots stock up on offensive, defensive leaders with first two picks

You're not going to like this. I can tell. But you should.

The Patriots have, remarkably, traded back in the draft almost the same number of times they've traded up. Chandler Jones and Dont'a Hightower? Those were both trade-up scenarios. In the same draft. Bill Belichick isn't as opposed to that approach as his reputation might suggest.

But this year is a good year to go in the other direction. The one fans typically don't like. With the top tier of players in this class looking like they're in the top 20 or so -- maybe even closer to the top 15 -- that puts the Patriots, at No. 23 overall, just on the outside looking in. Now, consider that the second tier of talent in this draft runs deep...and that the Patriots aren't scheduled to make their second pick until No. 87.

Yup. Makes sense to trade back, which is exactly what they do in this scenario, executing a swap with their friends in Detroit. Let's get to it.

