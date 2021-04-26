Mock Draft 4.0: Mark Schofield’s “Mock of Integrity”

It is almost here.

I am of course referring to the first 2022 mock draft of the next cycle, and I know you are all excited.

On a more serious note, the 2021 NFL draft is almost here, with the Jacksonville Jaguars officially on the clock Thursday night to kick things off. As such, it is time for the “Mock of Integrity.” No more “What I would do?” mock drafts, but rather it is time to go on the record with what I think will happen Thursday night. We have some trades, a few quarterbacks sliding and yes, Mac Jones coming off the board in the first three selections.

I’m sure that I will get everything right…

So without further ado, here is Mark Schofield’s “Mock of Integrity.”

Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Absolutely nothing has happened over the past few months to move me off this pick. Jacksonville needs a quarterback and Trevor Lawrence remains the top option at the position. We can move on pretty quickly.

New York Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

Zach Wilson BYU

(Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports)

In a similar vein, the rise of Zach Wilson concludes with the BYU passer coming off the board second overall to the New York Jets. I believe that the organization views Wilson, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields as elite talents at the position, but the scheme fit between Wilson and what we expect the Jets to look like offensively in 2021 is a solid pairing.

San Francisco 49ers (via Miami Dolphins): Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

(Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports)

And here we go... Remember, this is not a "what I would do" mock but what I think is going to happen on Thursday night. I will not believe that the San Francisco 49ers draft Mac Jones until I can see him hugging Roger Goodell, but it does look like the winds are blowing in this direction. After all, just Sunday night we saw this: https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1386495912827133963 So while I personally would draft Justin Fields here, it does look like Jones is indeed very much in play, and I think in the end that is the pick for San Francisco. This is not to say that Jones is a bad quarterback prospect. He is a good prospect at the position and does some things well that still matter, such as pocket movement skills, accuracy in the short- and intermediate-areas of the field, and hanging in the pocket to take the big hit while he gives a route concept time to break open downfield. It would not be the pick if it were me, but I can see what Kyle Shanahan might indeed appreciate about Jones as a prospect.

Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts TE, Florida

(Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports)

This is where the draft truly begins. Atlanta has a ton of options at their disposal. Having just restructured with Matt Ryan they might not go quarterback, but they could, especially with both Justin Fields and Trey Lance available. Also, they will likely have some teams calling to come up, with both of those quarterbacks on the board. Adding some future draft capital would put the organization in a good position to revisit the quarterback position a year or so down the road. Instead I think they sit tight and draft perhaps the best non-QB prospect in this cycle. Kyle Pitts is a perfect offensive weapon for the modern game, and will give new head coach Arthur Smith a lot of flexibility on the offensive side of the ball this season.

Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

When the Cincinnati Bengals unveiled their new uniforms, many people saw their eyes drawn to a noticeable bit of imagery: The massive scar on Joe Burrow's left knee from his recent ACL injury. Cincinnati has to find a way to protect their quarterback. Sure, they added Riley Reiff this off-season, and with Jonah Williams they have a potential pair of tackles, but they have to ensure that the offense can put the best possible combination of players in front of Burrow. Adding a receiver such as Ja'Marr Chase might be appealing, but making sure Burrow does not add another scar to his body is a smarter move.

Miami Dolphins (via Philadelphia Eagles): Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

(Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

After trading out of the third-overall spot in this draft, the Miami Dolphins shortly traded back into the Top Ten, working a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles to come up to six. One has to think they were targeting Kyle Pitts or Ja'Marr Chase. With the tight end on his way to the NFC South, the Dolphins add Chase, a very talented wide receiver with the play strength and technique to play at the X receiver spot, but with the quickness and change-of-direction skills to really contribute anywhere. Miami has to make sure that Tua Tagovailoa is truly the quarterback of both the present and the future, and giving him a weapon like Chase is one way to give him help.

Denver Broncos (via Detroit Lions): Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

(Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)

Terms of Trade: Denver receives: 2021 first-round selection (7 overall) Detroit receives: 2021 first-round selection (9 overall) and a 2022 second-round selection With Justin Fields still available, the Denver Broncos and new general manager George Paton make their move. Rather than risk another team coming up to seven, or even eight, the Broncos come up for Fields and try to guarantee that they have a quarterback who can make use of the weapons already on the roster. Perhaps Paton and Denver go in a different direction, and try and add to the team around Drew Lock, but if Fields is here, I have to think they will be aggressive and make a move.

Carolina Panthers: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

(Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports)

Having secured Sam Darnold a few weeks ago the Carolina Panthers do not have to force a quarterback pick in this position, and with just one option left they pivot in a different direction. Northwestern's Rashawn Slater gives them a ton of flexibility up front. He can certainly play at tackle, or the Panthers could look at him as an option inside as a rookie before sliding him to the outside down the road. Either way, the organization is in position to put their own best five in front of Darnold in the season ahead.

Philadelphia Eagles (via Detroit Lions/Denver Broncos): Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

(Gary Cosby Jr./The Tuscaloosa News via AP)

Trade terms: Philadelphia receives: 2021 first-round pick (9 overall) Detroit receives: 2021 first-round pick (12 overall) and a 2021 third-round pick (70 overall) The Detroit Lions slide down yet again, adding another third-round selection in this draft. The Philadelphia Eagles, after trading out of the sixth spot earlier this cycle, have been rumored to be in the mix to a trade back into the top ten, and they pull off this move to get ahead of the Dallas Cowboys, and add the first defensive player of this draft cycle. The Eagles have a need at cornerback and want to grab Patrick Surtain II, an NFL-ready cornerback with great technique and experience.

Los Angeles Chargers (via Dallas Cowboys): Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

(Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Terms of trade: Los Angeles Chargers receive: 2021 first-round selection (10 overall) Dallas Cowboys receive: 2021 first-round selection (13 overall) and a 2022 second-round selection) Another team rumored to be looking to move up is the Los Angeles Chargers. Having seen what happened to Joe Burrow last season, the Chargers want to make sure they can protect Justin Herbert. Christian Darrisaw put together a great year in his last season for Virginia Tech, and he offers the Chargers a potential protector for Herbert for the next decade.

New England Patriots (via New York Giants): Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Terms of trade: New England Patriots receive: 2021 first-round selection (11 overall) New York Giants receive: 2021 first-round selection (15 overall) and a 2022 first-round selection New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said recently that he has often tried to trade back in drafts, but never found a willing partner. With Trey Lance still available, he finds a willing partner in Bill Belichick. The New England Patriots pay a bit of a "quarterback premium" here but having solidified a lot of needs via their free agency spending spree, they can be aggressive and target a quarterback early in the draft. With Cam Newton returning the Patriots can be patient with Lance, and bring him along at the right pace.

Detroit Lions (via Philadelphia Eagles): Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

(Caitie McMekin-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Trade terms: Philadelphia receives: 2021 first-round pick (9 overall) Detroit receives: 2021 first-round pick (12 overall) and a 2021 third-round pick (70 overall) The Detroit Lions finally stand pat and make a selection, and decide to address a glaring need at wide receiver. With both Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones having found new homes, the Lions have to make an addition at receiver and they do just that, selecting Alabama's Jaylen Waddle. His combination of explosiveness and pace makes him a dangerous threat to all levels of the field, and immediately gives that wide receiver room a much-needed injection of talent and big play potential.

Dallas Cowboys (via Los Angeles Chargers): Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

(Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)

Terms of trade: Los Angeles Chargers receive: 2021 first-round selection (10 overall) Dallas Cowboys receive: 2021 first-round selection (13 overall) and a 2022 second-round selection) The Dallas Cowboys are now on the clock, and they make an addition to their secondary with Jaycee Horn from South Carolina. Horn has been one of my favorite players to study this cycle, given his ability to matchup with various types of receivers as well as his competitive toughness. Dan Quinn has been known for his Cover-3 schemes over the years that often play out like press-man coverages, and Horn's combination of coverage skills and competitiveness make him an ideal fit in such a system.

Minnesota Vikings: Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT, USC

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

I think every time I have put a mock draft together, I have paired the Minnesota Vikings with USC's Alijah Vera-Tucker. Minnesota enters the 2021 season with questions at both tackle and guard -- particularly on the left side -- and Vera-Tucker has the ability to play at both positions, and play them at a high level. Maybe I am wildly off with this pairing, but it just makes too much sense in my mind.

New York Giants (via New England Patriots): DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

DeVonta Smith Alabama

(Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)

Terms of trade: New England Patriots receive: 2021 first-round selection (11 overall) New York Giants receive: 2021 first-round selection (15 overall) and a 2022 first-round selection Sure the New York Giants added Kenny Golladay this off-season, but this is after all a copycat league. Everyone saw what Stefon Diggs was able to do for Josh Allen last season, and with every Giants fan hoping to see a similar year three leap from Daniel Jones, adding a silky-smooth route runner would be a wise investment. Of course, this might be betting on an outliner. After all, DeVonta Smith's size does not fit the traditional profile of a top-flight NFL wideout. Yet watch him separate on a consistent basis, beat press alignments with technique and footwork, and play much stronger than 166 pounds and you too will be convinced.

Washington Football Team (via Arizona Cardinals): Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

(Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

Terms of trade: Washington receives: 2021 first-round selection (16 overall) Arizona receives: 2021 first-round selection (19 overall) and 2021 a third-round selection (74 overall) This is not the first time I have envisioned a trade between these two teams. Arizona faces a big gap from their pick in the second round (49 overall) and when they are on the clock again in the fifth round (160 overall). As such, they would love to find a team looking to move up and offering a pick to plug that gap. They find that team in Washington. Micah Parsons might slide a bit because of how the off-ball linebacker position is viewed today, but Ron Rivera continues to add to a defensive front that was one of the best in the league a year ago. They have the pass rushers, now they have a sideline-to-sideline LB who also offers some juice as a blitzer.

Las Vegas Raiders: Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama

This is not the best draft class for defensive tackles, and every report from those much more connected to the league indicates that we could see players at this position slide into later on Day Two or even into Day Three. If there is a solid first-round option in the group, it is Christian Barmore from Alabama. He shows strong hands on film, has the explosiveness to defeat blockers at the point of attack and he offers something as a pass rusher on the inside. Barmore gives the Las Vegas Raiders a solid option at the three-technique out of the gate, and his pass rushing skills make him an option even in sub packages or on passing downs.

Miami Dolphins: Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami

(Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports)

The Miami Dolphins could go in a few different directions with this second pick in the first round. Running back is a position they have been linked with and Najee Harris is an option, but perhaps the organization looks to address that at the top of the second round with the 36th pick in the draft. Instead they address defense, and add pass rusher Jaelan Phillips from Miami. Phillips has some medical concerns, given his concussion history that led him to retire from the game. But the former five-star recruit returned to the game this past season for the Hurricanes and looked every bit the part of a first-round pick, with his explosiveness off the edge and his ability to kick inside in sub packages. Should the Dolphins be satisfied from a medical perspective, Phillips gives them the pass rusher they need to pair with such a talented secondary.

Arizona Cardinals (via Washington Football Team): Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

(Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

Terms of trade: Washington receives: 2021 first-round selection (16 overall) Arizona receives: 2021 first-round selection (19 overall) and 2021 a third-round selection (74 overall) The Arizona Cardinals are now back on the clock, and they look to address a glaring need: Cornerback. Caleb Farley might be ranked as high as CB1 on some boards, but the recent back surgery might see him slide a bit Thursday night. He is relatively new to the position, but shows the ability to break on routes as well as the recovery speed that makes him a natural for the position. With a huge hole in the secondary, the Cardinals can patch that in a hurry given his recovery skills and feel for the game.

Chicago Bears: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

(Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports)

The Chicago Bears have a few needs on offense. Obviously, quarterback is one, but given that the organization added Andy Dalton this offseason they at least have the option to move in a different direction if they cannot make a move up in the first round. Instead they address another need, adding the shifty Kadarius Toney from Florida. Toney's change-of-direction skills make him an ideal option in the slot, but his quickness and route-running allow Matt Nagy to really use him all over the offense. With questions surrounding Anthony Miller's future with the organization, Toney could be a Day One starter for the Bears.

Indianapolis Colts: Tevin Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The biggest move the Indianapolis Colts made this offseason was the acquisition of quarterback Carson Wentz. But the team still has needs, and general manager Chris Ballard discussed a few of them recently with the media. Pass rush is certainly a need, and with just Jaelan Phillips off the board the Colts could go in that direction with Kwity Paye or perhaps Jayson Oweh. But they go in a different direction, and try to replace Anthony Castonzo. If you are drafting an offensive lineman on mentality alone, you will fall for Teven Jenkins. He is a true finisher who wants to rip your guts out on each snap, and is quite proud of that mentality. Putting him on the left side next to Quenton Nelson would make for quite the mean duo...

Tennessee Titans: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

(Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

The Tennessee Titans lost two pieces to their passing game this offseason, as both Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith found new homes in the AFC East. So adding to the receiving corps is a need, and the organization addresses that with Rashod Bateman from Minnesota. Bateman seems to be sliding a bit, perhaps due to how he measured at his pro day. At one time he looked the part of a true X receiver in the NFL, but now teams might view him as more of a Z type player at the next level. Still, his release game is impressive and he is fearless working over the middle. For a team that traditionally runs a lot of 12 personnel, Bateman could be an ideal fit to pair with A.J. Brown.

New York Jets: Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

(Nikos Frazier-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Having addressed the quarterback position at the top of the first round, the New York Jets now turn to the defensive side of the football and add to the secondary. Greg Newsome II has the fluid footwork necessary to be a good cornerback in the NFL, and given the Jets' needs at the position, he can step in and be a Day One starter. While at Northwestern Newsome ran a lot of zone and off-man coverages, but his footwork should put him in position to handle press alignments early in his career. There is a bit of an injury history to monitor, given the groin injury that he suffered this past season, but when healthy is is a difference maker at the position.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

I know Pittsburgh Steelers fans, I know. Similar to the Mac Jones at three discussion is the Najee Harris to the Steelers discussion. I will not believe it until I see it, but every bit of reporting out of Pittsburgh seems to indicate that the organization is targeting the Alabama running back with their pick in the first. If you draft a RB in the first, you better find a player that can contribute in the passing game, and Harris checks that box. Alabama trusted him with pass protection responsibilities, and he can be an effective receiver out of the backfield. If the Steelers indeed address this position, Harris is the best potential fit.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

(Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports)

Just like the New York Jets, who addressed quarterback with their first pick in the draft and then turned to the secondary later in the first round, the Jacksonville Jaguars tread a similar path. Instead of cornerback, however, Jacksonville looks to safety and adds Trevon Moehrig from TCU. Moehrig played a lot of single-high coverages at TCU, but has the aggressiveness to come downhill and make plays against the run. He also played in the slot for the Horned Frogs last year, and as my wise colleague Doug Farrar pointed out he offers what the modern NFL wants: The ability to shut down a passing game from anywhere on the field.

Cleveland Browns: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

One of the certainties this draft season was this: Anytime I or someone else mentioned the possibility of a linebacker to the Cleveland Browns at 26 overall, the floodgates opened. It is true, the organization might not value off-ball linebacker as a position worthy of a first-round selection. Furthermore, the Browns have a somewhat quiet need at wide receiver, and players such as Elijah Moore or Terrace Marshall Jr. could be fits at this spot. But I keep coming back to the idea of a versatile defender such as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who is more "linebacker in name only" than a between-the-tackles thumper, and think he would be the kind of player the Browns would target at this spot. He is just as likely to be seen covering Dazz Newsome or Amari Rodgers in the slot than he is stacking behind the tackles, and that kind of versatility is a fit for a team that is forward-thinking on both sides of the football.

Baltimore Ravens: Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Thanks to the recent trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens now have a pair of picks late in the first round. Many observers think that the organization is going to address wide receiver in an attempt to bolster the passing game, but something tells me that Baltimore goes in a different direction, looking to add to the trenches on both sides of the football. They start on defense, adding Kwity Paye from Michigan. Paye is a powerful defender off the edge with the ability to get after the passer as well as set the edge and/or be a factor against the run. Michigan also kicked him inside at times and when given the freedom to slant to the inside shoulder of the blocker he seemed at his best. With Matthew Judon's departure in free agency the Ravens have to add to the pass rush, and Paye is a great option at this point in the first round.

New Orleans Saints: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

(Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports)

Zaven Collins emerged as a first-round prospect over the course of his final season at Tulsa, where the athletic and hulking linebacker showed the ability to make play all over the field. Another off-ball linebacker, Collins might slide a bit because of how the position is valued, but his flexibility makes him an enticing prospect. His length makes him a factor in coverage, as quarterbacks struggle to fit throws around him when he is spot-dropping into underneath zones. He also has strong hands and the ability to be a force against the run. Collins could step into the New Orleans Saints defense next to Demario Davis, given how the organization lost both Kwon Alexander and Alex Anzalone this off-season. He might face some questions about the level of competition, but his athleticism and frame make him a great fit in New Orleans.

Green Bay Packers: Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Unlike last season -- when everyone thought the Green Bay Packers were surely going to draft a wide receiver in the first round -- the organization is one of the tougher teams to predict this draft cycle. Wide receiver could still be in play, as is defensive tackle as they badly need a running mate for Kenny Clark. But with Azeez Ojulari still on the board, the Packers take advantage. Ojulari offers great speed off the edge, and he uses that and his length to attack passers on the outside. He could stand to learn some finer points to the position, and put together a better pass-rushing plan such as counters and inside moves, but he can give the Packers explosiveness on the edge. With Preston Smith perhaps entering his final year with the team, Green Bay looks to the future a bit while still finding a player who can contribute immediately.

Buffalo Bills: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

(Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports)

Similar to the Najee Harris discussion, if you are going to draft a running back in the first round in 2021, he better be someone who can contribute in the passing game. Travis Etienne can do that for the Buffalo Bills, as you might see him aligned in the slot or even on the boundary more than in the backfield in 2021. The Buffalo Bills do not have a ton of needs coming off their run to the AFC Championship game, but finding a way to be more efficient in the running game is one of them. Etienne can give them that efficiency, thanks to his contact balance, burst and long speed, but what he offers as a receiver is also a perfect compliment to the rest of Buffalo's weapons.

Baltimore Ravens (via Kansas City Chiefs): Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

(Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports)

With the trade last week of Orlando Brown Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens find themselves with a need on the offensive line. They look to address that need with Samuel Cosmi from Texas, an offensive tackle who is flying under the radar a bit as the draft approaches. During his time with the Longhorns Cosmi played on both sides of the line, starting 14 games on the right side and another 21 on the left. He might not be a powerful blocker, but he is incredibly athletic: https://twitter.com/MathBomb/status/1379043642237726724 Baltimore does so much schematically in the run game, between counters and pulling blockers, making Cosmi a perfect fit for whatever Greg Roman wants to call.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington

(Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

When you are picking 32nd chances are you are coming off a successful season and do not have many pressing needs. That is exactly the situation with the defending Super Bowl Champions, as Jason Licht found a way to bring most of the squad back for another run. As such, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can make a bit of a luxury pick, and they do that with Levi Onwuzurike from Washington. In a thin defensive tackle class, Onwuzurike's potential stands out. He is athletic, stout against the run and can push the pocket on the inside. He can serve in more of a rotational role given the presence of players up front like Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh before taking on a bigger role in 2022.

