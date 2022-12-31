New Year, new mock: Browns land Josh Downs, Byron Young in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

With just two weeks left in the season, and with the Cleveland Browns getting set to take on the Washington Commanders on New Year’s Day, we are officially nearing 2023 NFL Draft territory. And as we ramp up to draft activities, more mock drafts will come out as well. Celebrate the New Year with this 2023 NFL Mock Draft for the Browns!

Even without a first round pick, the Browns have eight draft picks to work with. Defensive tackle is a big need for the Browns, but so is wide receiver as they look to incorporate more air raid concepts into their offense in 2023. They address both of those positions early in this mock draft as they look to add talent to their underachieving roster.

Enjoy!

List

Looking at the details of the Jack Conklin contract extension

Browns Jack Conklin extension

Round 2, Pick 41: Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft Josh Downs Byron Young

Nov 25, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Josh Downs (11) attempts a catch in the end zone as North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Derrek Pitts Jr. (24) defends in the second overtime at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns want to get more explosive offensively, so getting a wide receiver who can win deep down the field is needed. Amari Cooper is aging into the slot and to the short and intermediate levels of the field, and Donovan Peoples-Jones has become a significant backside threat in year three for the Browns.

Here they add that vertical threat in the lethal North Carolina wide receiver, Josh Downs. He is electric with the ball in his hands and has the potential to break a big gain every time he touches the football.

The two things I love most about the game of Josh Downs: 1. His ability to flawlessly and seamlessly throttle up and down, 2. Every movement has a purpose. pic.twitter.com/nSijqT1f3f — Cory (@realcorykinnan) November 20, 2022

Round 3, Pick 96: Byron Young, DT, Alabama

Story continues

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft Josh Downs Byron Young

Oct 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Byron Young (47) tackles Tennessee Volunteers running back Jabari Small (2) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

After addressing wide receiver with their first pick in the second round, they turn to their league-bottom defensive trenches. Expect the Browns to add a bigger name in free agency, but they also add a young talent with the 96th overall pick in Byron Young out of Alabama.

He is long, explosive, and knows how to use his hands. In a room that will be completely overhauled this offseason, Young is a significant talent to add to the revamped defensive tackle group in Cleveland.

Byron Young finished the Ole Miss game with 2 sacks, 2 TFL, 1 pass defended, and a forced fumble. Top-50 player in the 2023 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/kCRRPM8bcF — Cory (@realcorykinnan) November 15, 2022

Round 4, Pick 107: Ronnie Hickman, S, Ohio State

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft Josh Downs Byron Young

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) celebrates making the tackle for loss on Indiana Hoosiers tight end AJ Barner (not pictured) during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

John Johnson III is going to be on the move this offseason as he is not salvageable and the Browns can save $10 million by moving on. This means they will need another safety (two, actually as Ronnie Harrison will be on the move as well) to pair with the emerging Grant Delpit.

Here they add a talented Ohio State Buckeye who can play in the box, in the slot, or at the third level of the defense in Ronnie Hickman. A highly intuitive and instinctive safety who triggers downhill fast and is not afraid to stick his nose in a gap in run support.

Ohio State S Ronnie Hickman has played a massive 363 snaps from the box. He is not afraid to rotate down and fit gaps. pic.twitter.com/RYT4MNLwb8 — Cory (@realcorykinnan) December 17, 2022

Round 4, Pick 128: Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE, USC

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft Josh Downs Byron Young

Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu (49) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Jadeveon Clowney will likely be on the move this offseason as well, leaving the Browns with just Myles Garrett and rookies Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas to man the controls at defensive end. They could sign a veteran in free agency, but they will likely turn the keys over to Wright and add another depth piece in the draft.

Here they add USC versatile defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu. With the ability to play inside or out, Tuipulotu plays with his hair on fire and possesses the length to get into the chest of the man across from him at will.

USC's Tuli Tuipuloto is an interesting player. Listed at 6-4 and 270, Tuipuloto possesses excellent size. His quickness, however, does not suffer. pic.twitter.com/MbdqchLIDq — Cory (@realcorykinnan) November 13, 2022

Round 5, Pick 138: Joe Tippman, C, Wisconsin

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft Josh Downs Byron Young

Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (75) knocks Northwestern defensive back Coco Azema (0) out of the way during the second quarter of their game Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Northwestern 35-7.

Uwgrid14 9

After re-signing Jack Conklin last week, the Browns may not have the money allocated to extend Ethan Pocic as well. As Nick Harris is entering the last year of his deal and coming off of a significant and season-ending injury, the Browns may address the center position in the draft.

After a successful career at the University of Wisconsin, wide-zone fit Joe Tippmann has made his move to the next level. A scheme fit and a nice talent, Tippmann would slide seamlessly into the Browns’ organization from Madison, Wisconsin.

Round 5, Pick 142: Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft Josh Downs Byron Young

Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams (2) reacts to a defensive stop during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Dorian Williams makes frequent appearances in Cleveland mock drafts as they will likely add another depth piece in the draft. They will return starters Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Tony Fields in 2023, but all three players with MIKE experience are set for free agency.

Even if the Browns re-sign one of Anthony Walker Jr., Sione Takitaki, or Deion Jones this offseason, adding young talent to let sit and learn for a season before taking over is a splendid idea. They add a throwback linebacker in Williams here.

I've had my eye on Tulane LB Dorian Williams for a couple of years now. He's physical, athletic, and has the wrist tape/no gloves all-LB aesthetic. pic.twitter.com/lKE9rP69Ip — Cory (@realcorykinnan) August 27, 2022

Round 6, Pick 173: Benjamin Yurosek, TE, Stanford

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft Josh Downs Byron Young

Nov 19, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal tight end Benjamin Yurosek (84) celebrates after a touchdown by Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elijah Higgins (not shown) during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Again, the Browns are looking to get more explosive offensively, so why not add another tight end with alignment versatility and with the ability to be a mismatch down the field? Harrison Bryant is entering the last year of his contract and has proven that a TE2 role may be too much for him to handle.

Here, the Browns add standout Stanford tight end Benjamin Yurosek to add another weapon in the passing game to pair with breakout tight end David Njoku. He is not much of a blocker but can win inline, in the slot, or out wide in the passing game.

Round 7, Pick 204: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft Josh Downs Byron Young

Dec 30, 2022; El Paso, Texas, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) throws ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers defense in the first half in the 2022 Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns still have Kellen Mond under contract for two more seasons and opted to move on from Josh Dobbs in favor of him. However, drafting a mobile young quarterback is not a bad contingency for the Browns as Jacoby Brissett has likely earned his money as a bridge quarterback in 2023 elsewhere.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson finally put together a full season as an impressive starting quarterback for the UCLA Bruins. He has firmly put himself in draftable range as well, and the Browns land him with their last pick to compete with Mond as the backup to Deshaun Watson.

[listicle id=82527]

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire