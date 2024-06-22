Mock Brown pleased with team-first focus of current roster

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Just four players from last year’s 18-win ETSU women’s basketball roster will return for the 2024-25 season.

But, all four played big roles a year ago – from Kendall Folley’s leadership at point guard to Courtney Moore’s veteran scoring presence, just to name a few. True sophomore Brecken Snotherly and junior Meghan Downing will also be back in Johnson City.

That leaves nine new faces on the roster for this coming winter – and five of those faces were added just this spring.

The transfer portal seems to be the place to go now to replenish a roster with talent and experience. But, Mock Brown has added five freshmen to the lineup, in addition to some veterans.

At the end of the day, the head coach likes the way her squad is comprised, because whether freshman on fifth-year, every player is ready to put the team first.

“Obviously, you’ve got to have kids that can go and put the ball in the basket – and I think we’ve got that, too,” Mock Brown said Friday. “But, I really think right now we’ve got a great assembly of kids that want to win and love basketball. We’re really excited about their mindset right now.”

“We’ve got five freshman – that’s a lot in this day and age,” she continued. “But, they’re going to be eager, they’re really going to want to prove themselves. Obviously there will be some learning curve for them, but I think they’re five freshman who have a chance to have a quick impact on our program.”

Some of those new faces will be on campus to assist with Mock Brown’s Youth Skills Camp, which begins on Monday. The entire team will be back in Johnson City for the first official day of practice on July 8.

