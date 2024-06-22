Mock Brown ‘excited’ for new-look roster ahead of 2024-25 season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In today’s world of college athletics, the offseasons for program and coaches continues to shrink.

Right now, ETSU head women’s basketball coach Brenda Mock Brown and crew are in the middle of camp season.

The third-year leader of the Blue and Gold hosted her elite camp a few weeks back. This weekend, the Bucs are providing some space and officials for local high school teams – and next week begins Mock Brown’s youth skills camp.

This late spring period has also been busier than usual on the recruiting front for the Johnson City squad. Graduation and portal departures have led to the addition of five women in the last few months – and nine overall.

“It’s certainly been a challenge in terms of kind of like a speed dating recruiting that we’re having to do,” she said Friday. “You don’t have a year to get to know these kids. You have to do that really quickly – can they fit your program as far as style of play? Then what kind of person are they character-wise, is that a good mesh? “

“I will say this – the last time ETSU had nine new players on the roster was two years ago when we won 25 games,” she smiled. “So, I’m looking at this positively. Actually, you know, it’s a fresh start, it’s a challenge, but I think we’re all excited about it.”

There are still spots available for the youth skills camp, which begins on the campus of ETSU on Monday, June 24.

ETSU women’s basketball officially gets to work on Monday, July 8.

