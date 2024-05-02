Mock announces the signing of Braylyn Milton and Isabella Hunt

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (May 1, 2024) – East Tennessee State University women’s basketball head coach Brenda Mock Brown and her staff announced on Wednesday the signing of Braylyn Milton and Isabella Hunt to the 2024-25 Buccaneer roster.

Milton, a 5-11 guard from Huntersville, N.C., comes to ETSU after playing the last three seasons at the University of Cincinnati, while Hunt, a 5-11 forward out of Johnstown, Pa., is transferring in from Mount St. Mary’s where she played the last four seasons.

Hunt played in 114 games (90 starts) at Mount St. Mary’s where she helped guide the Mountaineers to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2021 and 2022. The Mountaineers swept the Northeast Conference regular season and tournament titles in 2020-21 and won the NEC Tournament in 2022. For her career, Hunt registered 730 points, 721 rebounds, 239 assists and 157 steals, while she started the last 90 games for The Mount.

