Mobley Bros. lead No. 6 seed USC to 85-51 rout of Kansas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

INDIANAPOLIS – Southern California coach Andy Enfield is taking another program to the Sweet 16.

The only surprise about this one? How handily his Trojans took apart No. 3 seed Kansas.

Isaiah Mobley hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points, All-American little brother Evan added 10 points and 13 rebounds, and sixth-seeded USC rolled to an 85-51 victory Monday night inside Hinkle Fieldhouse – more than doubling the worst margin of defeat for the Jayhawks in 49 trips to the NCAA Tournament.

“This game meant a lot to our program and our fans. USC basketball is on the rise,” said Enfield, who coached No. 15 seed Florida Gulf Coast to the Sweet 16 in 2013 and now has the Trojans there for the first time in 14 years.

They will face seventh-seeded Oregon in a Pac-12 showdown Sunday night.

“Over the last 80 years, it’s been like a rollercoaster,” Enfield said, “a lot of great players, great coaches, great teams, but we’re trying to build a program and sustain success, and beating a program like Kansas is a great step.”

Isaiah White contributed 13 points, Tahj Eaddy had 12 and Chevez Goodwin 10 for the red-hot Trojans (24-7), who went 11 of 18 from the 3-point arc, shot 57% from the field overall and nearly doubled up the Jayhawks on the glass.

“Everyone contributed tonight, whether it showed up on the stat sheet or not, and that’s why we won by the margin we did,” Isaiah Mobley said. “When we’re confident, I believe in our team, that we can go up against anybody.”

Marcus Garrett had 15 points for Kansas (21-9), which had never lost an NCAA tourney game by more than 16 points.

“That’s about as poor as we can play,” Jayhawks coach Bill Self said, “and I’m sure Andy would say that was certainly one of their better moments, better games. It was a bad combination all the way around for us.”

One of college basketball’s tradition-rich programs, the Jayhawks had played nearly 3,200 games without ever setting foot on the floor of Hinkle Fieldhouse – the iconic hoops cathedral made famous by the Hollywood film “Hoosiers.”

The way they played Monday night, they won’t be eager to return.

The Jayhawks missed their first eight shots, most of them wide open looks. And after Christian Braun finally hit a 3-pointer, they missed three more. Throw in a couple turnovers, and they were headed for a point total straight out of the 1940s.

At the other end, the Trojans looked like they were in a pregame layup line the way Kansas kept breaking down on D.

On a sequence that perfectly summed up the first half, Braun – an 81% free-throw shooter – missed two, and Isaiah Mobley followed with a deep 3-pointer as the shot-clock expired. As the teams headed the other way again, Kansas coach Self crossed his legs and reclined in his folding chair – the very picture of frustration and resignation.

Mobley’s four first-half 3s, doubling his career best for an entire game, staked the Trojans to a 40-21 lead at the break.

The reaction from former All-American guard Frank Mason III, now in the G League: “Tell Coach Self I’m headed to the game,” he tweeted at halftime. “I’ll be there by the 10 min mark; ready to sub in on arrival.”

Wilt Chamberlain wouldn’t have made a difference on this night.

Kansas trimmed its deficit to 16 early in the second half, but Enfield immediately called timeout and the momentum swing was over. White hit a trio of 3-pointers in a span of about three minutes, and Drew Peterson also knocked one down as the Trojans again stretched their lead stretched beyond 20 and effectively put the game away.

“They were obviously more prepared. They played better, coached better – we shot it miserably and it’s going to be hard to score for us over that length. And they shot it unbelievably,” Self said. “We played from a hole the entire time.”

BIG PICTURE

Southern California continued a banner tournament for the Pac-12, which is now 9-1 with four of its five teams reaching the Sweet 16. The only team to lose is Colorado, which beat the Trojans in the conference tournament.

Kansas hoped the return of Jalen Wilson, who flew into Indianapolis earlier in the day, from his COVID-19 quarantine would provide a spark. But the Jayhawks’ leading rebounder was just as ineffective as everyone else against the Trojans’ big front line. Kansas wound up getting beaten 43-27 on the boards.

UP NEXT

The Trojans play seventh-seeded Oregon, which cruised past No. 2 seed Iowa earlier in the day, in a Pac-12 showdown for a spot in the West Region finals. USC beat the Ducks in February in their only meeting this season.

“We have a lot of respect for that team,” Enfield said. “The Pac-12, we’ve been trying to tell you guys the last few years, the Pac-12 is really good. I think you’ve seen that. So to play Oregon in the Sweet 16, honestly, I wish we were playing a team from another conference. But at least one of us will move on to the Elite Eight.”

Mobley Bros. lead No. 6 seed USC to 85-51 rout of Kansas originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Emmert agrees to meet protesting players after March Madness

    The National College Players Association said Tuesday that NCAA President Mark Emmert has informed a group of basketball players who started a social media campaign to protest inequities in college sports that he will meet with them after March Madness.

  • Press Release: End of line for Hoyas

    This is an official Georgetown press release. To discuss the game, click here. #12 Hoyas Fall to #5 Colorado in NCAA Tournament First Round INDIANAPOLIS – The 12th-seeded Georgetown University men’s basketball team dropped a 96-73 decision to the fifth-seeded Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday afternoon in an NCAA Tournament First Round game at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

  • March Madness Sweet 16: Final Four Future Bets

    The Sweet 16 has arrived and PointsBet offers new odds on Final Four tickets waiting to be punched. Find out who Vaughn Dalzell believes offers value. (Gary Cosby Jr. via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

  • March Madness betting roundup: Sportsbooks had perhaps best first tourney weekend ever as bettors lose

    The upsets in the first weekend of the NCAA men's tournament weren't good for bettors.

  • #6 USC Dominates #3 Kansas On Way To Sweet 16

    Krysten Peek recaps USC's dominant performance against Kansas to gain a spot in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2007.

  • Florida State taking its ‘new blood’ attitude back to another Sweet 16

    Forget the blue bloods, Florida State is making its way as a “new blood” basketball program.

  • March Madness betting roundup: $330K on Alabama cashes, $360K Kansas bet crashes

    One bettor put down $360,000 on Kansas, but the Jayhawks ended up losing by 34.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: USC's Andy Enfield still has never lost against the spread in the tourney

    Of all the big names coaching in this year’s NCAA tournament, there’s one who stands out above the rest when it comes to performance against the spread.

  • Hornets’ LaMelo Ball could potentially return to play again this season

    After suffering a fractured right wrist, Ball could reportedly return to play again this season with the Hornets.

  • No. 2 Texas A&M avoids historic upset with 84-80 win over No. 15 Troy

    Texas A&M coach Gary Blair watched one historic upset in the NCAA Tournament from up close. He was nearly part of one 23 years later.

  • 2021 NBA trade deadline: Live blog with news, Wizards rumors

    Who will be on the move ahead of the NBA trade deadline? Here are the latest rumors and deals from around the league.

  • NBA trade deadline rumor mill: Live updates on Detroit Pistons, all 30 teams

    Live updates and NBA rumors from the top newsbreakers at the 2021 trade deadline. Follow for instant breaking news and analysis on deals.

  • NBA rumors: Kings interested in John Collins trade with Hawks at deadline

    This is the type of deal the Kings should be searching for over the coming days, but landing Collins will be a very tall task.

  • Boxing betting preview: Can Maurice Hooker upset Vergil Ortiz Jr.?

    At BetMGM, Ortiz is -1250 to win and -300 to win by knockout.

  • A history of the NASCAR Cup Series on dirt

    This story originally appeared on NASCAR.com on Sept. 30, 2020: Bristol Motor Speedway announced Wednesday afternoon that the NASCAR Cup Series spring race at the .533-mile short track will be contested on dirt. It will be the first premier series event on a dirt track in more than 50 years. NASCAR historian Ken Martin presents […]

  • Sixers president Daryl Morey: NBA 3-pointers should be worth 2.5 points

    The Sixers president wants scoring in the paint to matter again.

  • UFC Vegas 22 bonuses: Four knockouts bring home $50,000

    With several to choose from, knockouts ruled the night when the UFC Vegas 22 bonuses were announced on Saturday. There were six knockouts to choose from, so officials opted to forego a Fight of the Night bonus in order to award four Performance of the Night honors. Each bonus winner was paid an additional $50,000 on top of his or her contracted pay. Max Griffin, Adrian Yanez, Grant Dawson, and Bruno Silva all scored $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses for their exceptional work at UFC Vegas 22. UFC Vegas 22 Performance of the Night: Max Griffin Max “Pain” Griffin earned his performance of the night bonus by face-planting Chinese upstart Song Kenan with a vicious one-two combination to secure a highlight reel knockout at 2:20 in the first round of the welterweight co-main event slot. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373483568354238464?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 Performance of the Night: Adrian Yanez Adrian Yanez secured his $50,000 bonus after he dominated former Combate Americas champion Gustavo Lopez. Throughout the entire fight Yanez was patient and walked down Lopez relentlessly, eventually getting the knockout finish 27 seconds into the third round of their bantamweight tilt. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373467670067216385?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 Performance of the Night: Grant Dawson Grant Dawson deservedly took home his bonus in perhaps the most stunning fashion out of any of the bonuses on this card. The 27-year-old knocked out Leonardo Santos with vicious hammerfists with just one second remaining in the third round of the lightweight bout. The young lightweight continues his rapid ascendance in the UFC as extended his win streak to eight. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373447395946721282?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 Performance of the Night: Bruno Silva Bruno Silva earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his stoppage of JP Buys in their flyweight bout. “Bulldog” controlled the fight from the jump, both on the feet and the ground, landing clean shots and dropping Buys with a straight right. That marked the beginning of the end, and with his back against the wall on a two-fight losing streak, Silva delivered and got the finish at 2:56 in the second round. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373424140879859717?s=20 Alexander Volkanovski tests positive for COVID-19, Brian Ortega UFC 260 title fight scrapped

  • Ryan Blaney Carries Greenville-Pickens, Florence To Victory Lane At Atlanta

    Ryan Blaney’s win Sunday in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway punched his ticket for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. It also carried significance for a pair of NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series tracks in South Carolina. As part of Advance Auto Parts activation with Blaney’s No. 12 Team Penske […]

  • LeBron James says he 'should have more than four' MVP awards

    LeBron James wasn't happy about the MVP voting after the 2019-20 NBA season.

  • Kenny Golladay reportedly signs 4-year, $72 million deal with Giants

    Kenny Golladay will be the Giants' top receiving option for the next few seasons.