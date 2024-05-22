Mobile Sports Hall of Fame to induct Captain Munnerlyn

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He was a Navco Park Viking and a Minnesota Viking; a Murphy Panther and a Carolina Panther. And now, Captain Munnerlyn is a Mobile Sports Hall of Famer.

Munnerlyn is well remembered on the Murphy High School campus as an All-State football player and a track star.

At the University of South Carolina under Coach Steve Spurrier, Munnerlyn was a big-time playmaker as a kick returner and defensive back. He intercepted five passes in his three-year career and was named All-SEC his sophomore season.

A 7th-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2009, Munnerlyn quickly established himself as a big-play guy in the NFL.

In his first five years with the Panthers, he intercepted seven passes, returning five for touchdowns.

Munnerlyn then played three years with the Minnesota Vikings adding another touchdown to his resume. He returned to Carolina in 2017 for the final two years of his career.

In ten seasons in the NFL, Munneerlyn missed just six games, appearing in 154 of a possible 160 regular season contests. Only six people from the Mobile-Baldwin area have played in more NFL games than “The Captain.”

Munnerlyn will be inducted into the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday, May 30, at the Mitchell Center. Other inductees are Kelli Ogden Hillier, Joe Gottfried, Pat White, and the late Carvel “Bama” Rowell.

The induction dinner is being held in conjunction with the First Light Community (previously L’Arche) Football Preview. Tickets can be purchased online.

