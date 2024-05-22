Mobile Sports Hall of Fame to induct Kelli Ogden Hillier

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s not often that someone wins a state championship as an athlete and then as a coach at the same school. Kelli Ogden Hillier has done that.

For her accomplishments as an athlete and coach, Hillier will be inducted into the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame.

At St Paul’s Episcopal School, Ogden starred in three sports: volleyball, basketball, and track. She won 12 letters, 10 individual track and field championships in various running and jumping events, and two state volleyball championships. Her volleyball uniform No. 7 was retired by the Saints.

At the University of Georgia, Ogden was a four-year starter.

During her senior season, 1989, she led the team in six different individual categories as Georgia went 30-4, still the best winning percentage in school history. Ogden was named All-SEC first team and honorable mention All-American. Her name remains in the Georgia record book in several single-season and career categories.

Hillier returned to her high school alma mater as coach in 2002.

Over the next 13 seasons, the Saints won seven AHSAA State Championships, retiring after the 2014 season. Her 607 career wins puts her 5th all-time among Alabama high school volleyball coaches.

Hillyer will be inducted into the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday, May 30, at the Mitchell Center.

Other inductees are Captain Munnerlyn, Joe Gottfried, Pat White, and the late Carvel “Bama” Rowell. The induction dinner is being held in conjunction with the First Light Community (previously L’Arche) Football Preview.

Tickets can be purchased online.

