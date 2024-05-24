Mobile Sports Hall of Fame to induct Pat White

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A dual-sport athlete and a dual-threat quarterback, Pat White is headed into the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame.

At Daphne High School, White was named a Mr. Football finalist and led the Trojans to a state championship game appearance. In baseball, he was an outfielder and pitcher who led Daphne to two state championships while earning All-America honors.

Drafted in the fourth round of the 2004 Major League Baseball Draft, White chose to play football at West Virginia University where he became one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the history of the college game.

A four-year starter, White set the NCAA record for career rushing yards by a quarterback. In his Mountaineer career, White finished with more than 6,000 yards passing and 56 touchdowns, and almost 4,500 yards and 47 touchdowns rushing, a total of 10,500 yards and 103 touchdowns. He was twice named Big East Offensive Player of the Year.

After being named Senior Bowl MVP, White was a second-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2009. He was used as a “wildcat quarterback,” during his one season with the Dolphins. White was also a training camp member of the Washington Redskins, played with the Virginia Destroyers of the United Football League and played in the Canadian Football League with the Edmonton Eskimos.

White also continued to pursue a baseball career. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in 2008 and the New York Yankees in 2009, and he played in the 2010 Fall Instructional League for the Kansas City Royals.

White has spent the last three seasons on the staff of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers. He previously was an assistant coach at Alcorn State, South Florida and Alabama State.

White will be inducted into the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday, May 30, at the Mitchell Center. Other inductees are Kelli Ogden Hillier, Joe Gottfried, Captain Munnerlyn, and the late Carvel “Bama” Rowell.

The induction dinner is being held in conjunction with the First Light Community (previously L’Arche) Football Preview. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.com.

