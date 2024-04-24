Mobile Sports Hall of Fame announces 2024 class

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ten-year NFL veteran Captain Munnerlyn leads the 2024 Mobile Sports Hall of Fame class of inductees.

Joining Munnerlyn at the induction ceremonies on May 30 will be former college and NFL quarterback Pat White, longtime University of South Alabama Athletics Director Joe Gottfried, and volleyball star and coach Kelli Hillier.

The late Carvell Rowell, a six-year veteran of major league baseball, will be inducted posthumously.

Munnerlyn, a football and track star at Murphy High School, was an All-SEC performer at South Carolina and played in 154 NFL games with the Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings from 2009 to 2018, intercepting 12 passes and scoring six touchdowns.

White was a high school All-American baseball player at Daphne but decided to play football at West Virginia, where he was a four-year starter and one of the winningest quarterbacks in college football history.

After earning MVP honors at the Senior Bowl, White was selected in the second round of the 2009 NFL draft and played with the Miami Dolphins. He later played in the CFL. He is now an assistant coach with the L.A. Chargers.

Gottfried served as USA’s athletics director from 1981 to 2007. During his 26-year tenure, Jaguar teams won 13 Sun Belt overall sports championships. He oversaw renovations to Stanky Field, the building of the Mitchell Center, and the launch of USA’s football program.

Hillier was a standout player at St. Paul’s before earning All-SEC and honorable mention All-American honors at Georgia. She set several Bulldog single-season and career records. She returned to St. Paul’s as a coach, where she won more than 600 games and seven state championships.

Rowell, a native of Citronelle, played college football at LSU before embarking on a career in professional baseball. Following his third year with the Boston Braves, Rowell lost four years of his career to military service during World War II. He returned to baseball after the war. Rowell was a lifetime .275 hitter. He died in 1993.

This is the first MSHF class since the pandemic.

This year, the MSHF is partnering with the First Light Community, combining its induction ceremonies with the latter organization’s annual football preview.

The event will take place on May 30 at the Mitchell Center.

You can buy tickets here.

