Mobile man sets all-tackle state saltwater fishing record for May in Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources certified an all-tackle state saltwater fishing record for the month of May — and the record breaker was a Mobile man.

According to a release, Darin Grant of Mobile, Alabama set the record for Red Grouper in the All Tackle division with his catch using a spear.

The Official Mississippi Saltwater All Tackle Records show Grant caught the fish weighing 27 pounds, 0.32 ounces on April 13. The certification occurred in May, News 5 has learned.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources certified the state saltwater finfish record for May and provided the following photo of Grant with his catch.

For more information on Mississippi state saltwater records, visit the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources’s website.

